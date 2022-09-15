Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway September Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Jesse Little

Primary Partner(s): David’s Electric

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 26th

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Little’s Back: This weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his 10th of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

Little returns to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition aboard the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time since Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in June where he recorded a strong top-20 finish in the Rackley Roofing 200.

Since Nashville, Little has competed in three additional races for Young’s Motorsports driving the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST, where he earned a numbered-best 15th place finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Sponsor Intel: For the 20th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes new partner David’s Electric as the primary marketing partner on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the UNOH 200.

David’s Electric specializes in commercial services. David’s Electric provides commercial electrical services for a variety of businesses and industries.

David’s Electric provides a thorough consultation to explain your available options.

With that information, you can choose the scope of work that’s right for your home or business and for your budget.

David’s Electric strives to save you both time and money by combining experience, high-quality parts and equipment, and exceptional service. They will stick with the job until you are satisfied.

Local Support: For the penultimate short track race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Jesse Little welcomes back long-time partner Visit Kingsport in an associate marketing pole on his No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado.

Kingsport is a city full of originals. Pal’s Sudden Service was born here, as was the recipe for the Original Long Island Iced Tea.

The hand-carved carousel is a beloved original too, as are our music, brews, cultural experiences, and outdoor adventures.

Kingsport, Tennessee is also home to many scenic trails, outdoor activities and unique restaurants and breweries.

Kingsport, Tennessee is within a day’s drive of 70 percent of the United States population.

You can find out more information on the Visit Kingsport website.

More Support: Visone RV, another long-time partner of Little will support his 13th Truck Series race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Visone RV, based in East Bernstadt, Kentucky has the world’s largest selection of new and used Motor Home parts in the nation.

Visone RV takes great pride and pleasure in selling new and used RVs and specializes in finding the most hard-to-find motor home and camper parts regardless of make or model year.

Visone RV strives to provide the best products and unequaled service for our customers. Visone’s great success and countless happy customers are a direct result of the relentless effort to acquire quality items and make them available to the public at wholesale or below prices.

Visone supplies RV motor home repair facilities across the country with a goal to always describe and disclose as much information to the best of their ability about all parts they sell.

Approaching Stretch Drive: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 indicates Jesse Little is approaching the stretch drive of his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children’s Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s, six top-20s and holds an average finish of 20.4 entering the second race of the 2022 Truck Series season from “Thunder Valley.”

Jesse Little Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Track Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Little’s fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 0.533-mile short track.

In his previous four starts, Little earned a track-best of 13th after starting 10th in a collaborative effort between ThorSport Racing and JJL Motorsports in the 2017 UNOH 200.

Jesse Little Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Little has made nine starts throughout his career with two top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.6.

Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, Kaz Grala took the helm of the No. 02 Buchanan Hauling & Rigging Chevrolet Silverado RST.

After starting the race from the 30th place starting position, Grala progressively moved forward during the 134-lap and utilized pit strategy in Stage 3 to collect a respectable 18th place finish.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 20th Truck Series race. The UNOH 200 will be his second race as crew chief at the track dubbed the “World’s Fastest-Half Mile.”

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “The Bristol night race is always a special one. This Thursday I’ll get to run the high banks with my No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team and some of my most long-standing partners, David’s Electric, Visit Kingsport and Visone RV will be riding on board for the 200 laps.

“I have always been so thankful to have their support and really look forward to giving all of them and the team of guys the strong run they all deserve.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): RimTyme

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th

2022 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 139: This week at Bristol, Boyd will make his 139th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 86th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Thursday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Anchor Partner: This week at Bristol, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back RimTyme as the primary marketing partner for the 20th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

RimTyme will serve as the primary marketing for seven races this season while serving as an associate marketing partner for the remaining 15 races.

RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name-brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes.

In addition to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Boyd’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 0.533-mile short track.

In his two previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 27th after starting 22nd in the 2020 UNOH 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

He holds an average finish at Bristol of 29.0.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has 13 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 24.8.

Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, Boyd made his 85th career Truck Series start.

After starting his 19th race of the Truck Series season from the 34th place starting position, Boyd persevered during the race after suffering a mechanical failure which left him 33rd at the checkered flag.

To The Point(s): Entering Bristol, Boyd sits 27th in the championship standings.

107 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Timmy Hill with four races remaining this season.

177 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Corey Heim.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 30th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In six years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 85 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.5.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 65th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night. In his previous 64 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at the track dubbed the “World’s Fastest-Half Mile.”

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “Glad to be back at a short track. Bristol night racing under those lights is just a different but electric vibe.

“I hope we can have a good run with our No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST and carry some positive momentum to Talladega Superspeedway in a couple of weeks.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): LH Waterfront Construction

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

2022 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Graduation Day: Young’s Motorsports ARCA Menards Series East driver Leland Honeyman Jr. will graduate from the developmental series and make his NASCAR National Series debut in Thursday night’s UNOH 200.

About Leland: Honeyman, 17, aligns with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after a successful 2021 season competing in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then subsequently collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into Bandolero competition in 2015 and two years later was crowned a Bandolero National Champion. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021.

Sponsor Intel: For the 20th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman welcome ARCA East partner LH Waterfront Construction as the primary marketing partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST this week at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Since 1995, LH Waterfront Construction has been building custom homes and performing remodels at the highest level.

Double Duty: In addition to Thursday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol, Honeyman will also compete in Thursday’s Bush’s Beans 200 in the ARCA Menards Series East.

The annual trip for the ARCA Menards Series East at Bristol is a combination event with the premier ARCA Menards Series and is the seventh and final event on their 2022 schedule.

2022 ARCA East Season Recap: In six ARCA Menards Series East starts this season, Honeyman has earned three top-five and five top-10 finishes, including a pole at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and a career-best second in the same event. He has controlled the field for 27 laps thus far in 2022.

Overall, he holds an average start of 5.3 and an average finish of 6.0 entering Thursday night’s combination race between the premier ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 will mark Honeyman’s inaugural debut at “The Last Great Colosseum.”

Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, Jesse Little drove the No. 20 National Carwash Solutions Chevrolet Silverado RST.

After starting the race from the 33rd place starting position, Little progressively moved forward during the 134-lap and had hoped to utilize pit strategy during Stage 3 to their advantage, but the team was forced to make a pit stop late in the race which relegated them to a frustrating 28th place finish.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman as crew chief of the No. 20 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 100th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night.

In his previous 99 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

This weekend marks his ninth race as crew chief at the track dubbed the “World’s Fastest-Half Mile.”

Leland Honeyman Jr., Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut on Thursday night with Young’s Motorsports.

“Thursday night is already going to be huge for me because it will mark the last race of the season in my first year of the ARCA Menards Series East, but I’m hoping we can transfer any success from the ARCA car to the Trucks and leave the track on Thursday night with a huge smile on our face.

“I cannot thank everyone who has worked so hard to make this week possible.”

Race Information:

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 20th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 5:05 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).