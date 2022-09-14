Lawless Alan – UNOH 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics | Bristol Motor Speedway (200 Laps / 106.6 Miles)

Thursday, September 15 | Bristol, Tenn. | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on Thursday night’s race at Bristol: “I’m excited to go back to another short track with our No. 45 AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado Thursday night. Bristol presents a unique set of challenges and can be chaotic at times, but if we can stay out of trouble and run a clean race we’re confident in our ability to turn in a solid result.”

Alan at Bristol Motor Speedway: Alan makes his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday night and his second on the concrete. Alan turned in an 18th-place finish in his Bristol debut last September after starting 25th.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the new-look No. 45 AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado Thursday night at Bristol.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTODockit:

AUTODockit delivers fully automated boat storage. Boats are safely stored indoors in a rack and rail system, protected within a site-specific hurricane-protected structure. Vessels are placed in Rack Storage structures of unoccupied space driven by industrial automation technology. AUTODockit uses the same trusted and proven modular scalable architecture from AUTOParkit™ a market leader in Autonomous Parking Systems. AUTODockit uses all electric motors and does NOT use forklifts, overhead cranes, robotics, hydraulics, or pneumatics. Travel lanes are significantly reduced in AUTODockit sites allowing increased storage capacity and maximizing revenue

AUTODockit provides two solutions: Coastal and Inland. AUTODockit Costal lifts boats directly from the water while AUTODockit Inland is for trailered boats.

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com