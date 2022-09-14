Coca-Cola 600 Returns Memorial Day Weekend; Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Remains In October Playoff Slot for 2023

The 64th running of the iconic Coca-Cola 600 will take place May 28, 2022, capping a triple-header weekend of NASCAR action at America’s Home for Racing

The Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 returns as the cutoff race for the second round of the NASCAR Playoffs, slated for Oct. 8, 2022

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 14, 2022) –With NASCAR’s 2023 Cup Series schedule now official, fans can make plans to visit Charlotte Motor Speedway for two of the biggest event weekends of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, which will maintain their familiar May and October weekend dates next season.

As it has for more than 60 years, Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the iconic Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend, running NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Fans from across the country and around the world will once again join the speedway to honor the service men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces during a patriotic pre-race salute to the troops, including representation from all six branches of the military, moving musical performances, a dramatic flyover and much more. The Coca-Cola 600 will cap a triple-header of racing action, which will also feature the N.C. Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday, May 26, 2023, and the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Maintaining its spot as the final race in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, will again prove pivotal for drivers chasing a coveted 2023 Cup Series championship. The innovative 2.28-mile, 17-turn course will push drivers to the breaking point and mark the end of the road for four title contenders. The weekend will also feature NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers dueling for a key playoff win in the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

“For more than six decades, the Coca-Cola 600 weekend has represented tradition, perseverance and determination – traits that mirror those of the brave service men and women that we have the privilege to honor each Memorial Day,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Add that to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400’s critical place in the second round of the Cup Series Playoffs and fans have plenty to look forward to at America’s Home for Racing next season. Our team embraces the opportunity to raise the bar for fans year after year and we are already hard at work making sure 2023 is our best year yet.”

