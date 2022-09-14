NASCAR Announces 2023 NASCAR National Series Schedules

NASCAR’s Diamond Anniversary Season Highlighted By New Venues in all Three Series
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 14, 2022) – NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. During the organization’s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR’s national series will visit an exciting mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, with the sport reaching a new level of excitement with the already-announced Chicago Street Race – a bold, first-of-its-kind addition in a globally renowned city.
“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”
The 2023 Cup season will get underway with “round two” of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place in East Coast primetime on Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX. Two weeks later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, the 65th annual DAYTONA 500 will unfold live on FOX from Daytona International Speedway.
Additional highlights to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule include:
- NASCAR will head west for the final race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway (Sunday, Feb. 26) before visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Mar. 5) and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, Mar. 12).
- As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 21) will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway – the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996.
- The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 3), with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.
As for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a pair of road courses join the schedule for the first time in its four-decade history, as Names Will Be Made at Sonoma Raceway (June 10) and the Chicago Street Race (July 1). Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Xfinity Series Playoffs opener (Friday, Sept. 15) and the series will culminate with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 4.
What’s old is new for the ‘Tough Trucks’ as CRAFTSMAN returns to the series, as does a race at the historic Milwaukee Mile. Trucks will make a return to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the second race of the Round of 10 on Sunday, August 27. The visit will mark the first time the Trucks have returned to Brew City since 2009.
In addition, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will get the festivities started on All-Star weekend when the trucks join the stars from the NASCAR Cup Series at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996, on Saturday, May 20.
The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs will get underway on Friday, Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and like the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, will crown a champion at Phoenix Raceway (Friday, Nov. 3) for the fourth consecutive year.
For tickets to 2023 NASCAR events, please visit www.nascar.com/2023schedule.
The FOX Sports and NBC Sports family of networks will again broadcast the 2023 NASCAR season. Networks and start times will be announced at a later date.
Below are the full 2023 NASCAR National Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):
2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Sunday, February 5
|Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
|Thursday, February 16
|Duel at Daytona
|Sunday, February 19
|DAYTONA 500
|Sunday, February 26
|Auto Club
|Sunday, March 5
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, March 12
|Phoenix
|Sunday, March 19
|Atlanta
|Sunday, March 26
|COTA
|Sunday, April 2
|Richmond
|Sunday, April 9
|Bristol Dirt
|Sunday, April 16
|Martinsville
|Sunday, April 23
|Talladega
|Sunday, April 30
|Dover
|Sunday, May 7
|Kansas
|Sunday, May 14
|Darlington
|Sunday, May 21
|North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
|Sunday, May 28
|Charlotte
|Sunday, June 4
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, June 11
|Sonoma
|Sunday, June 25
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Sunday, July 2
|Chicago Street Race
|Sunday, July 9
|Atlanta
|Sunday, July 16
|New Hampshire
|Sunday, July 23
|Pocono
|Sunday, July 30
|Richmond
|Sunday, August 6
|Michigan
|Sunday, August 13
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Sunday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
|Saturday, August 26
|Daytona
|Sunday, September 3
|Darlington
|Sunday, September 10
|Kansas
|Saturday, September 16
|Bristol
|Sunday, September 24
|Texas
|Sunday, October 1
|Talladega
|Sunday, October 8
|Charlotte Roval
|Sunday, October 15
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami
|Sunday, October 29
|Martinsville
|Sunday, November 5
|Phoenix (Championship)
2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Saturday, February 18
|Daytona
|Saturday, February 25
|Auto Club
|Saturday, March 4
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 11
|Phoenix
|Saturday, March 18
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 25
|COTA
|Saturday, April 1
|Richmond
|Saturday, April 15
|Martinsville
|Saturday, April 22
|Talladega
|Saturday, April 29
|Dover
|Saturday, May 13
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 27
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 3
|Portland
|Saturday, June 10
|Sonoma
|Saturday, June 24
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 1
|Chicago Street Race
|Saturday, July 8
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 15
|New Hampshire
|Saturday, July 22
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 29
|Road America
|Saturday, August 5
|Michigan
|Saturday, August 12
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Saturday, August 19
|Watkins Glen
|Friday, August 25
|Daytona
|Saturday, September 2
|Darlington
|Saturday, September 9
|Kansas
|Friday, September 15
|Bristol
|Saturday, September 23
|Texas
|Saturday, October 7
|Charlotte Roval
|Saturday, October 14
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 21
|Homestead-Miami
|Saturday, October 28
|Martinsville
|Saturday, November 4
|Phoenix (Championship)
2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Friday, February 17
|Daytona
|Friday, March 3
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 18
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 25
|COTA
|Saturday, April 1
|Texas
|Saturday, April 8
|Bristol Dirt
|Friday, April 14
|Martinsville
|Saturday, May 6
|Kansas
|Friday, May 12
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 20
|North Wilkesboro
|Friday, May 26
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 3
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Friday, June 23
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 8
|Mid-Ohio
|Saturday, July 22
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 29
|Richmond
|Friday, August 11
|Lucas Oil IRP
|Sunday, August 27
|Milwaukee
|Friday, September 8
|Kansas
|Thursday, September 14
|Bristol
|Saturday, September 30
|Talladega
|Saturday, October 21
|Homestead-Miami
|Friday, November 3
|Phoenix (Championship)
