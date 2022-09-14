Search
NASCAR Announces 2023 NASCAR National Series Schedules

By Official Release
NASCAR’s Diamond Anniversary Season Highlighted By New Venues in all Three Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 14, 2022) – NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. During the organization’s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR’s national series will visit an exciting mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, with the sport reaching a new level of excitement with the already-announced Chicago Street Race – a bold, first-of-its-kind addition in a globally renowned city.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

The 2023 Cup season will get underway with “round two” of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place in East Coast primetime on Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX. Two weeks later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, the 65th annual DAYTONA 500 will unfold live on FOX from Daytona International Speedway.

Additional highlights to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule include:

  • NASCAR will head west for the final race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway (Sunday, Feb. 26) before visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Mar. 5) and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, Mar. 12).
  • As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 21) will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway – the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996.
  • The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 3), with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.

As for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a pair of road courses join the schedule for the first time in its four-decade history, as Names Will Be Made at Sonoma Raceway (June 10) and the Chicago Street Race (July 1). Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Xfinity Series Playoffs opener (Friday, Sept. 15) and the series will culminate with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 4.

What’s old is new for the ‘Tough Trucks’ as CRAFTSMAN returns to the series, as does a race at the historic Milwaukee Mile. Trucks will make a return to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the second race of the Round of 10 on Sunday, August 27. The visit will mark the first time the Trucks have returned to Brew City since 2009.

In addition, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will get the festivities started on All-Star weekend when the trucks join the stars from the NASCAR Cup Series at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996, on Saturday, May 20.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs will get underway on Friday, Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and like the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, will crown a champion at Phoenix Raceway (Friday, Nov. 3) for the fourth consecutive year.

For tickets to 2023 NASCAR events, please visit www.nascar.com/2023schedule.

The FOX Sports and NBC Sports family of networks will again broadcast the 2023 NASCAR season. Networks and start times will be announced at a later date.

Below are the full 2023 NASCAR National Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / Track
Sunday, February 5Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 16Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 19DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 26Auto Club
Sunday, March 5Las Vegas
Sunday, March 12Phoenix
Sunday, March 19Atlanta
Sunday, March 26COTA
Sunday, April 2Richmond
Sunday, April 9Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 16Martinsville
Sunday, April 23Talladega
Sunday, April 30Dover
Sunday, May 7Kansas
Sunday, May 14Darlington
Sunday, May 21North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 28Charlotte
Sunday, June 4World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 11Sonoma
Sunday, June 25Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 2Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 9Atlanta
Sunday, July 16New Hampshire
Sunday, July 23Pocono
Sunday, July 30Richmond
Sunday, August 6Michigan
Sunday, August 13Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 20Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 26Daytona
Sunday, September 3Darlington
Sunday, September 10Kansas
Saturday, September 16Bristol
Sunday, September 24Texas
Sunday, October 1Talladega
Sunday, October 8Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 15Las Vegas
Sunday, October 22Homestead-Miami
Sunday, October 29Martinsville
Sunday, November 5Phoenix (Championship)

2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / Track
Saturday, February 18Daytona
Saturday, February 25Auto Club
Saturday, March 4Las Vegas
Saturday, March 11Phoenix
Saturday, March 18Atlanta
Saturday, March 25COTA
Saturday, April 1Richmond
Saturday, April 15Martinsville
Saturday, April 22Talladega
Saturday, April 29Dover
Saturday, May 13Darlington
Saturday, May 27Charlotte
Saturday, June 3Portland
Saturday, June 10Sonoma
Saturday, June 24Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 1Chicago Street Race
Saturday, July 8Atlanta
Saturday, July 15New Hampshire
Saturday, July 22Pocono
Saturday, July 29Road America
Saturday, August 5Michigan
Saturday, August 12Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 19Watkins Glen
Friday, August 25Daytona
Saturday, September 2Darlington
Saturday, September 9Kansas
Friday, September 15Bristol
Saturday, September 23Texas
Saturday, October 7Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 14Las Vegas
Saturday, October 21Homestead-Miami
Saturday, October 28Martinsville
Saturday, November 4Phoenix (Championship)

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / Track
Friday, February 17Daytona
Friday, March 3Las Vegas
Saturday, March 18Atlanta
Saturday, March 25COTA
Saturday, April 1Texas
Saturday, April 8Bristol Dirt
Friday, April 14Martinsville
Saturday, May 6Kansas
Friday, May 12Darlington
Saturday, May 20North Wilkesboro
Friday, May 26Charlotte
Saturday, June 3World Wide Technology Raceway
Friday, June 23Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 8Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 22Pocono
Saturday, July 29Richmond
Friday, August 11Lucas Oil IRP
Sunday, August 27Milwaukee
Friday, September 8Kansas
Thursday, September 14Bristol
Saturday, September 30Talladega
Saturday, October 21Homestead-Miami
Friday, November 3Phoenix (Championship)

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series™, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series™) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series™, NASCAR Mexico Series™, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series™). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
