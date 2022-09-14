Weekend schedule for Bristol Playoff Race

This week NASCAR travels to Bristol Motor Speedway for three days of racing under the lights. It’s the elimination race for the Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 and once it’s over, only 12 drivers will advance to compete for the 2022 championship.

The Xfinity Series heads to Bristol for the final race of its regular season. Ten drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver playoff field including Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, Josh Berry, Jeremy Clements, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Riley Herbst, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer.

Bristol will mark the beginning of the Round of 8 for the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs with drivers Zane Smith, Chandler Smith, John H. Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger and Christian Eckes.

NASCAR Press Pass will be live throughout the weekend for post-race coverage.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 15

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV

3:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – No TV

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

6:30 p.m.: ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown 200 – FS1/MRN

9 p.m.: Truck Series UNOH 200

Distance: 106.6 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 55, Stage 2 ends on Lap 110, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $703,945

Friday, Sept. 16

2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBC Sports Stream

3:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBC Sports Stream

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice- NBC Sports Stream /USA at 5 p.m.

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – USA/NBC Sports Stream

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Food City 300

Distance: 159.9 miles (300 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 85, Stage 2 ends on Lap 170, Final Stage ends on Lap 300

USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports Stream

The Purse: $1,567,510

Saturday, Sept. 17

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 125, Stage 2 ends on Lap 250, Final Stage ends on Lap 500

USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports Stream

The Purse: $8,338,394