Petty GMS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 EG3 Technologies Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Bristol Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has made nine starts at the Last Great Coliseum in his NASCAR Cup Series career, dating back to 2016. Out of those starts, Dillon has amassed four Top-20 finishes, with a track best of 15th place. He most recently finished 18th in the 2020 night race.

The veteran also has made eleven Bristol starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, posting four Top-fives and eight Top-10 finishes, with a best result of fourth place. Dillon has also competed in three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events at the speedway, earning one Top-10 finish with a best result of sixth.

High Tech Partnership: Dillon’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will feature EG3 Technologies as his primary sponsor this week for their second race of the season in Bristol. The company is headquartered on the Petty GMS campus in Statesville, NC, and was formed when Spencer Gallagher made the transition from racing as a NASCAR driver to pursuing entrepreneurship opportunities.

High Tech Partnership: Dillon's No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will feature EG3 Technologies as his primary sponsor this week for their second race of the season in Bristol. The company is headquartered on the Petty GMS campus in Statesville, NC, and was formed when Spencer Gallagher made the transition from racing as a NASCAR driver to pursuing entrepreneurship opportunities.

Trackside Appearances: Fans attending the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will have two opportunities to meet Ty Dillon throughout the weekend:

Food City Stage: Dillon will host a Q&A appearance at the Food City Stage in the BMS Fan Zone on Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM ET.

Chevy Display: Dillon will be at the Chevy Display in the BMS Fan Zone from 5:00 PM to 5:15 PM ET on Saturday evening.

Crew Chief Change: Earlier in the week, Petty GMS team officials announced that Ty Dillon will have new personnel atop the No. 42 pit box. Beginning this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chad Norris will be stepping in to serve as the interim crew chief for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

From the Drivers Seat: When we last visited Bristol in the spring, you fought hard to secure your first Top-10 of the season. What mindset do you bring as we head back there this weekend?

“For sure, when we raced on Bristol’s dirt configuration in the spring time, our No. 42 team put together a fantastic race. We were able to win our heat race, which gave us the track position that we needed to be in contention throughout the entire race. However, as we return this weekend, it’s going to be a completely different animal because nobody has any laps on this surface with the NextGen car. At the end of the day though, Bristol will always be Bristol in the sense that you need to survive all 500 laps to have a shot at a decent result. If we can unload our EG3 Technologies Chevy with speed right off the truck, I think we can have another solid showing.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend NASCAR heads to the short track of Bristol Motor Speedway where Erik Jones has seen success and strong runs across all three national series.

Jones will make his 10th-career Cup Series start at the Tennessee track on Saturday night driving the No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevy. In his previous nine starts, Jones has four top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes, one pole starting position and 293 laps led. His best finish in the Cup Series came in his second Cup Start at the track in 2017 when he led 260 of 500 laps before being passed late in the race by Kyle Busch and had to settle for a second-place finish.

In the Xfinity Series, Jones has six starts with two wins (2016, 2017), three top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes, three pole starting positions and 120 laps led. With one lone start in the Truck Series at the track, Jones started the race fourth and finished sixth in 2015.

Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway will have several chances to see Erik Jones before the race:

Food City Stage: Jones will be at the Food City Stage in the Fan Midway for a Q & A Session from 3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET.

U.S. Air Force: Following his appearance at the Food City Stage, Jones will make his way to the U.S. Air Force display from 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET.

Aim High: The U.S. Air Force will serve as the primary partner for Jones and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro team for Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The brand-new dark green paint scheme, designed by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Brockman, was inspired by the famous B-29 Superfortress with glass up front and riveted panel design.

About Air Force Recruiting Service: The mission of Air Force Recruiting Service is to inspire, engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen and Space professionals.

From the Driver’s Seat: “I’m really looking to Bristol this weekend with our U.S. Airforce Chevy team. It’s been one of my better tracks through the years in every series. I just really enjoy racing there. I don’t know what the Next Gen car is going to race like there, that’s going to be a pretty new experience for everybody and trying to figure out how it’s going to work. I always look forward to getting to Bristol and look forward to seeing what this car is going to race like there. Hopefully it has some similarities to what the old car was there.”

