Kyle Larson, HendrickCars.com extend with Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR CHAMPION KYLE LARSON AND HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS INK NEW CONTRACT THROUGH 2026

HENDRICKCARS.COM EXTENDS 35-RACE MAJORITY SPONSORSHIP WITH MATCHING TERM

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and sponsor HendrickCars.com have extended their relationships with Hendrick Motorsports after agreeing to concurrent contracts that run through the 2026 racing season.

The matching pacts represent three-year extensions for both the driver and sponsor of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, building on agreements that were announced in July 2021. HendrickCars.com will remain the team’s 35-race majority partner and continue its support of Larson in all non-NASCAR events in which he competes.

HendrickCars.com is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop thousands of new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

“When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organization. To say he’s exceeded them would be an understatement,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he’s performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We’re proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright.”

In his first year with Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, Larson delivered one of the most memorable performances in NASCAR history, winning 10 points-paying races that included a walk-off victory in the season finale to clinch his first Cup Series championship. The 30-year-old native of Elk Grove, California, has turned in another stellar effort thus far in 2022 with two victories and his second consecutive playoff appearance with crew chief Cliff Daniels. Larson is also a prolific dirt racer who competes in a range of cars and series outside of NASCAR.

Off the track, Larson is engaged in a variety of community initiatives and launched the non-profit Kyle Larson Foundation in March 2021. He has raised thousands of dollars to provide support to hands-on charitable organizations that benefit today’s youth, families and communities in need.

“I can’t explain how much this opportunity means,” Larson said. “The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I’m humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff and our team. Even though we’ve done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us.”

Highlighted by a year-over-year increase in organic traffic for HendrickCars.com and double-digit increases in conversions, vehicle leads, online customer interactions, trade evaluations, and employment applications, Hendrick Automotive Group has measured a three-to-one return on its marketing investment in NASCAR. Each of the website’s highest-traffic days of 2022 have been associated with NASCAR-related initiatives. The company has also utilized Larson as a spokesperson for its corporate social responsibility programs, including $100,000 in contributions to high-school STEM programs in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina this year.

“Our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports continues to deliver impactful results for our company,” said Gary Davis, executive vice president and COO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “It’s a key part of our efforts to establish HendrickCars.com as a national brand while delivering business opportunities for our dealership locations throughout the country. We’ve been able to recruit talented people to the organization, support our teammates with unique incentive and engagement programs, amplify our community support programs and expose the NASCAR fan to our dealership locations nationwide. We followed the data, and the decision to extend our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports was easy to make.”

Hendrick Automotive Group has committed to numerous successful marketing efforts in auto racing. In addition to Larson, HendrickCars.com is the primary sponsor of five-time NHRA champion Greg Anderson and has supported motor sports at the grassroots level.

ABOUT HENDRICK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP:

Representing 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its 94 dealership locations, 21 collision centers, and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit HendrickCars.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (289) and laps led (more than 76,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 38 different seasons, including an active streak of 37 in a row (1986-2022). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.