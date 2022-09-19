Fast Five: Can’t Miss Things to See and Do At This Weekend’s Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals

From a classic car show and Friday night pyrotechnics to the fan-favorite SealMaster Track Walk, this weekend’s Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway promise high-octane thrills and entertainment on and off the track

Tickets to the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals are still available online or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267); Kids’ 12 and under get in free all weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – The nitro-fueled thrill of NHRA drag racing returns to the Bellagio of drag strips this weekend with a cornucopia for fun for fans of all ages.

The second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship, the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals will see the top 10 competitors in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock side-by-side at over 330mph in a nitro-fueled push to a championship. But the on-track fun is only part of what’s in store for fans this Friday through Sunday.

As a lead-up to the excitement surrounding the event, here are the top five can’t-miss attractions that set this race weekend apart from all others at America’s Home for Racing:

FRIDAY NIGHT FIRE: Back by popular demand, zMAX Dragway will host a Friday Night of Fire to kick off the weekend fun. Fans will see 10-foot header flames lighting up the night sky in the first qualifying passes for Brittany Force, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, John Force and all the stars of Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock categories. Don’t miss an elaborate, pre-race show featuring pyrotechnics, music and more.

BURNOUTS AND BREWS:Throughout the weekend, fans can upgrade their race ticket on-site and take in the ultimate race-day experience at the Trackside Bar. Located on the return road just outside of Lane 4, fans can enjoy the best seats in the house with their favorite beverage of choice for just a $25 per day upgrade.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Future stars of the NHRA will be on hand at zMAX Dragway this weekend. Drivers from 5 to 17 years old are eligible to compete in the NHRA’s Junior Drag Racing League (JDRL). Racers will be on hand in the midway throughout the weekend to greet fans, sign autographs and share their love of racing. On Sunday, just prior to nitro finals, the JDRL racers will take to the lanes for an exhibition that could be the first chance for fans to see the sport’s future starts in action.

SUNDAY STROLL: All fans with a Sunday ticket will have a chance to join drivers and drag racing personalities for the SealMaster Track Walk on Sunday at 11 a.m. Just minutes before drivers take to the lanes for the opening round of eliminations, fans can walk the Bellagio of drag strip where history will be made, then be front and center for opening ceremonies on the start line just before the first pair fire their engines for eliminations.

LIFE’S THE PITS: Nitro Alley is every fan’s one-stop shop for all things entertainment. Grab the latest souvenirs, meander through dozens of interactive vendor displays or tour the sprawling, 27-acre pit area and get up close and personal with hundreds of high-powered race cars; keep a camera handy and be ready to grab a picture or an autograph from the superstars of the sport; it’s the place to be and it’s FREE with every Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals ticket.

TICKETS:

To purchase Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals tickets, fans can call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. Weekend packages start at just $99. Kids 12 and under get in FREE.

MORE INFO:

