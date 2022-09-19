NASCAR CUP SERIES STARS HIGHLIGHT TRACKSIDE LIVE DRIVER LINEUP FOR AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 500 RACE WEEKEND

Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, and Bubba Wallace will be among the featured guests at the TMS Fan Zone’s Trackside Live stage during the Sept. 24-25 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.

Trackside Live also will host performances by fiery cirque act Grace Good and Q&A visits from Fan Zone Sideshow performers.

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 19, 2022) – The Trackside Live stage will be the entertainment centerpiece of the Texas Motor Speedway Fan Zone during the Sept. 24-25 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 ranging from visits by marquee NASCAR drivers to unique sideshow performances.

NASCAR Cup Series stars Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell, and Harrison Burton will highlight the driver Q&A sessions on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Trackside Live, an entertaining, interview-style show hosted by Ric Renner. The outdoor stage, situated in the Texas Motor Speedway Fan Zone near Gate 3, will be buzzing with activity beginning at 10 a.m. CT each day of the race weekend.

Trackside Live’s opening day on Saturday, Oct. 24, will feature three shows from daredevil cirque performer Grace Good. She will provide a thrilling mix of circus entertainment, cirque skills and fiery acts at 10:50 a.m., 11:40 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The day’s schedule also will feature Q&A sessions with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Noon); Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (12:15 p.m.); and Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (12:30 p.m.).

Additional Q&A visits will come from Texas Motor Speedway’s Sideshow performers Flippenout (10:40 a.m.), Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (11:15 a.m.) and Micro Wrestling Warriors (11:30 a.m.). The day concludes with the Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Playoffs live memorabilia auction, which begins 15 minutes after the checkered flag for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR fans will want to ensure that they arrive early at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 25, with seven Cup Series competitors visiting Trackside Live for Q&A sessions.

Harrison Burton of Wood Brothers Racing will be the first driver to take to the stage at 11 a.m. and will be followed by the joint Q&A with 23XI Racing’s Wallace and Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (11:15 a.m.) and then Hamlin, 23XI Racing’s co-owner/driver (11:30 a.m.).

Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports arrives at 11:45 p.m. and is followed by Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing Team (Noon) and Michael McDowell of Front Row Motorsports (12:15 p.m.).

The schedule also will feature two more shows from Good (10:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m.) along with Q&A sessions with the West Texas Rattlesnake Show (10:40 a.m.) and Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (10:50 a.m.).

Here’s a look at the weekend line-up (subject to change):

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

· 10:40 a.m. – Q&A with Flippenout performers.

· 10:50 a.m. – Grace Good Cirque Show #1

· 11:15 a.m. – Q&A with the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers.

· 11:30 a.m. – Q&A with the Micro Wrestling Warriors.

· 11:40 a.m. – Grace Good Cirque Show #2.

· 12 p.m. – Q&A with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver AJ Allmendinger.

· 12:15 p.m. – Q&A with Xfinity Series drivers Sheldon Creed/Austin Hill.

· 12:30 p.m. – Q&A with Xfinity Series drivers Justin Allgaier/Sam MayerJosh Berry.

· 1 p.m. – Grace Good Cirque Show #3.

· 15 minutes post-race – SCC Texas Playoffs auction.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

· 10:15 a.m. – Grace Good Cirque Show #1.

· 10:40 a.m. – Q&A with West Texas Rattlesnake show performer.

· 10:50 a.m. – Q&A with Bear Hollow Wood Carvers.

· 11 a.m. – Q&A with NASCAR Cup Series driver Harrison Burton.

· 11:15 a.m. – Q&A with Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs.

· 11:30 a.m. – Q&A with Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin.

· 11:45 a.m. – Q&A with Cup Series driver Chase Elliott.

· 12 p.m. – Q&A with Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez.

· 12:15 p.m. – Q&A with Cup Series driver Michael McDowell.

· 12:30 p.m. – Grace Good Cirque Show #3.

Texas Motor Speedway will play host to the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs on Sept. 24-25. The weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, Sept. 25 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch).

The newly renovated Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway 1/5-mile dirt track will kick off the weekend of racing with the inaugural C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA. The four-day event (Sept. 21-24) features practice on Wednesday (Sept. 21), qualifying races Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23) and mains and finals Saturday (Sept. 24). Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions. NASCAR stars currently confirmed to participate include Christopher Bell, two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton Busch, Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt, and John Hunter Nemechek.

