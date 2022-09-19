TPC Racing Wins Dual Masters Class Titles and Secures a Pair of Porsche Sprint Challenge Season Championship Runner-up Honors with David Williams and Michael Levitas

David Williams 992 Masters Class Champion and Scores Second-Place Finish in Full-Season Porsche Sprint Challenge 992 Championship in TPC Racing No. 37 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

Michael Levitas 991 Masters Class Champion and Holds On to Second-Place Porsche Sprint Challenge 991 Season Championship Finish in No. 36 Erin Levitas Foundation/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

Rob Lorndale Wins Year-End Yokohama Apex’n Award for Passing the Most Cars and Improving the Most Positions this Season in Porsche Sprint Challenge GT3 Cup

AUSTIN, Texas (September 19, 2022) – TPC Racing and its drivers won two Masters Class titles and secured season-championship honors in both the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama 992 and 991 classes to conclude a successful 2022 campaign this weekend in the season-ending event event at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

The 992 Masters Class title and runner-up championship honors went to David Williams in his No. 37 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup while Michael Levitas earned the 991 Masters Class crown and second place in that division’s season-championship in his No. 36 Erin Levitas Foundation TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

The dual achievements of Williams and Levitas anchored an impressive list of year-end awards TPC Racing and its drivers earned in the second season of the growing Porsche Sprint Challenge North America championships.

TPC Racing also finished second in the 992 team championship and third in the season-long 991 team title race. As well, Rob Lorndale earned the sought after Yokohama Apex’n Award for improving the most positions and passing the most cars throughout the 2022 racing season.

Williams earned his Masters title and runner-up honors in his first season of racing with TPC since 2015. He was a model of consistency throughout the year and wrapped up his season-long honors at COTA with a typically consistent pair of fourth-place finishes.

With six podium finishes on the year, Levitas was also a model of consistency this season despite a challenging weekend at COTA. He held on to second place in the championship despite a pair of pit -drive-through penalties Saturday and being knocked out of Sunday’s race by a 992-class competitor in the late stages.

Lorndale fittingly wrapped up the year-long Yokohama Apex’n Award with a season-best 10th place finish in the ultra-competitive 991 class Sunday at COTA in his No. 6 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. The strong result also saw Lorndale provisionally crack the top-five in the final 991-class season-championship standings.

Another TPC Racing driver ending the year on a high note was Shaun McKaigue who secured a season-best ninth-place finish Saturday and then improved it one spot to eighth in Sunday’s season finale. The top-10 results were earned in what was just the third race weekend of the season for McKaigue in his No. 34 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. McKaigue debuted with TPC at Mid-Ohio on 4th of July weekend and also drove the No. 34 with the team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this month.

TPC Racing’s season-high five entries at COTA had at least one car in each of the three Porsche Sprint classes – 992, 991 and Cayman – but driver Rhamses Carazo never had the opportunity to take the green flag for either of the weekend’s two Cayman races. Carazo suffered a thumb injury when his hand hit the steering wheel of his No. 711 TPC Racing Porsche Cayman in a Friday practice incident.

With a successful Porsche Sprint Challenge season in the books, TPC Racing now sets its sights on the year-end event of the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship. A pair of TPC Racing Lamborghini teams will compete in the season-ending event in Portimão in Southern Portugal, November 3 – 6, where both the Super Trofeo North America final rounds and the 2022 Grand Finals will be held.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “The TPC Racing team performed amazing all year long. It all really showed Sunday when all of the year-end awards were presented. Winning the 992 class Masters Championship for David Williams and the 991 class Masters Championship for Mike Levitas, and Rob Lorndale taking the year-long Apex’n Award for passing the most cars on track during the season are all accomplishments to be proud of. Shaun McKaigue joined us for the final races of the season, had some great runs and scored his best finishes of the year right here at COTA. That’s great momentum to head into 2023 and I have to thank every car lead, everybody at at the shop, all of the truck drivers, just everybody involved. They all did a fantastic job and we can’t thank them all enough. Without them, none of this would have been possible. They worked hard all year and it reall showed, winning second in the 992 team and driver championship and third in the 991 team championship. We really had a great season and it is a lot to build on going into next year.”

David Williams, Driver – No. 37 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3: “It was really awesome. I haven’t been on track in years, so I was just kind of getting reacclimated and the Porsche 992 car is amazing. I love the TPC Racing guys. Part of this is just the joy of being with these guys and the camaraderie, and Billy Johnson this year was a big change for me. I felt very well coached, and just having the ability to understand what the cars is doing has materially improved. I still need some work on the racecraft side but otherwise it has just been an absolute blast. It was nice to make some progress.”

Michael Levitas, Driver – No. 36 Erin Levitas Foundation TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3: “I

“I can’t tell you how absolutely blown away I am and how proud I am of the team for the work that was done. Our family, the TPC Racing family just comes together. They never give up, no matter how bad it gets – or even how good it gets – they always stay in there with the same constant and no-quit effort. It’s all spearheaded by my son, Harris Levitas, who I couldn’t be any prouder of. And I can’t be any prouder about my teammates, they have done an awesome job, faced all the adversity during the season and never quit racing. It’s like being in the ultimate drama with the ups and downs. The highs are so high, and the lows are low, but they have really persevered. I am very proud of everybody and very appreciative.”

Rob Lorndale, Driver – No. 6 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3: “I feel as if we are ending the season on a real high note. David Williams and Mike Levitas finished P2 for the season in their respective classes. I feel good about my race weekend. It was really solid as I was intending it to be, and I believe I finished in the top-five in the season championship standings. The unexpected award was the year-end Apex’n Award for passing the most cars in the GT3 Cup class for the entire season. I am really proud of that award and I just think I owe a large part of that to Billy Johnson who gave me a lot of incredible coaching on race craft. A lot of those passes are attributable to Billy.”

Shaun McKaigue, Driver – No. 34 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3: “We made a few changes on Saturday, Harris made a couple of recommendations, and we made those changes after qualifying. Wasn’t unhappy with qualifying but wasn’t crazy about it. I just decided to run my own race, stay consistent, hit my marks and it paid off. It was very hot, I thought that might come into play, but all I did was consistently turn my laps and stay out of trouble. Sunday was a fun race. We had a good start, but I ended up getting tapped trying to make a pass on the inside. I spun and and ended up in the back and had to fight my way to the front. I passed a few cars, had a great restart after a yellow flag and passed a few more cars there and then avoided some of the late mayhem that took out a couple of guys. I ended up making up a lot of positions, so I guess it is just an example of never give up. I am just excited about the Porsche Sprint Challenge series. It seems like a lot of fun. It’s good clean racing, very competitive, very professional, love the support from Porsche Motorsport and I love running with TPC Racing. I am really looking forward to next year and I can see this going forward come Spring with TPC.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.