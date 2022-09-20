Formula One reveals record-breaking 24-race schedule for 2023 season

The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship schedule was revealed in a season that will feature a record-breaking 24 Grand Prix events spanning from early March through mid-November.

The schedule, which received approval from the World Motor Sport Council, features new date changes for some familiar venues and the return of two countries along with a debutant of another venue in the United States of America while one notable country will not host an event for the upcoming season.

For a third consecutive season, the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir will serve as the host of the season-opening Grand Prix event on March 5 to commence a new season of Formula One competition. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit will remain as the season-finale event for a 12th season on November 26.

Notably, the United States of America will host three Grand Prix events in 2023, starting with the second annual Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 7. The United States Grand Prix will remain at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for an 11th season on October 22. Lastly, the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Street Circuit will be hosting its inaugural Grand Prix event on November 5.

Familiar circuits that are set to return for the upcoming season include the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on April 16 and the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on October 8. The Chinese Grand Prix was last held in 2019 while the Qatar Grand Prix occurred for the first time in 2021. Qatar is slated to remain on the F1 calendar on a 10-year contract.

Additional changes for the 2023 season include the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit moving up from June to April 30, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Iola Circuit scaling down from April to May 21, the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya also scaling down from May to June 4, the Austrian and British Grand Prixs swapping dates in early July (July 2 & 9, respectively), the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps moving up from late August to July 30, the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort moving one week early from early September to August 27, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza Circuit moving one week early on September 3 and the Singapore and Japanese Grand Prixs moving up from early October to late September (September 17 & 24, respectively).

The upcoming F1 schedule will be featuring a one-month summer break period for the competitors and teams following the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa on July 30 before returning to action at Circuit Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix on August 27.

Both the Belgian and Monaco Grand Prixs, which were rumored to be removed from the schedule, will remain following contract extension for both countries. The Belgian Grand Prix will be returning to the upcoming schedule following a one-year extension while the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco will span through 2025 under a new deal.

Notably, the French Grand Prix, which occurred at Circuit Paul Ricard this past July, will not be featured on the 2023 schedule.

The full 2023 Formula One schedule is as follows:

1. March 5: Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)

2. March 19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)

3. April 2: Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)

4. April 16: Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai)

5. April 30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)

6. May 7: Miami Grand Prix (Miami)

7. May 21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)

8. May 28: Monaco Grand Prix (Monaco)

9. June 4: Spanish Grand Prix (Spain)

10. June 18: Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)

11. July 2: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)

12. July 9: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

13. July 23: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest)

14. July 30: Belgium Grand Prix (Spa)

15. August 27: Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)

16. September 3: Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

17. September 17: Singapore Grand Prix (Singapore)

18. September 24: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)

19. October 8: Qatar Grand Prix (Losail)

20. October 22: United States Grand Prix (Austin)

21. October 29: Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)

22. November 5: São Paulo Grand Prix (São Paulo)

23. November 18: Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)

24. November 26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

“We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world,” Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula One, said. “Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport. We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas.”

“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale,” Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of FIA, added. “The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.”

The 2022 F1 season, which introduced new technical regulations towards the cars and for the teams, is currently down to its final six scheduled events. Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 champion for Oracle Red Bull Racing who has won 11 of 17 Grand Prix events that have occurred this season, currently leads the drivers’ standings by 116 points over Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who has won three Grand Prixs. In addition, Red Bull Racing leads the constructors’ standings by 139 points over Ferrari and 174 over the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

With the 2023 racing schedule unveiled, the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship season is set to resume at Marina Bay Street Circuit for the return of the Singapore Grand Prix on October 2.