Yuki Tsunoda retained by AlphaTauri for 2023 F1 season

Scuderia AlphaTauri announced that Yuki Tsunoda will be remaining with the organization and compete in a third Formula One season in 2023.

The 22-year-old Tsunoda from Sagamihara, Kanagawa, Japan, is currently campaigning in his second full-time season in F1 competition with the Faenza-based organization. Through 16 of 22-scheduled events, he has achieved three top-10 points-paying results, including a season-high seventh-place result at Imola Circuit for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April, and has accumulated 11 points as he sits in 16th place in the drivers’ standings.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in F1,” Tsunoda said. “Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023. Of course, our 2022 season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard in the midfield battle, so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year.”

Tsunoda, a graduate of the Red Bull Junior Team, made his inaugural presence in F1 at the start of the 2021 season, where he replaced Daniil Kvyat and competed alongside Pierre Gasly for AlphaTauri. In his maiden F1 event during the Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit, Tsunoda collected his first two points in F1 after finishing ninth. He went on to achieve six additional top-10 results during the remaining 21-scheduled events, including his career-best result of fourth place during the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, before finishing in 14th place in the drivers’ standings with a total of 32 points. The points he and teammate Gasly (110) earned were enough to place AlphaTauri in sixth place in the final constructors’ standings with the team achieving its highest-combined points of 142.

Prior to his debut in F1, Tsunoda, whose racing career commenced with karts, competed in the 2020 Formula 2 Championship season with Carlin, where he earned three victories, seven podiums and a third-place result in the final standings with 200 points. He also claimed his first Formula 3 victory at Autodromo Nazionale Monza while driving for Jenzer Motorsport in September 2019 and the 2018 F4 Japanese Championship title with the Honda Formula Dream Project.

“As we’ve seen since he joined us last year, Yuki is a very talented driver and has improved a lot this season,” Franz Tost, Team Principal of AlphaTauri, added. “The pace he has shown recently is clear evidence of a steep learning curve, which proves he deserves a seat in F1, and I still expect some strong results from him in the last six races of 2022. As I always say, a driver needs at least three years to fully get to grips with Formula 1, so I’m pleased he’s been given the time to show his full potential. In addition, it’s a testament to Dr. [Helmut] Marko and his driver programme that we’re able to bring these young talents up from the junior categories and develop them. I’d like to join Yuki in thanking Red Bull, AlphaTauri as well as Honda, for their continuous support and for allowing him to stay with us for another year.”

Tsunoda is slated to compete alongside Gasly at AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, though Gasly’s future with the organization remains unknown as he is rumored to replace Fernando Alonso at the BWT Alpine F1 Team for the upcoming season. AlphaTauri’s official confirmation of its two-driver lineup for 2023 have yet to be announced.

With his racing plans for 2023 set, Tsunoda’s 2022 season will next continue at Marina Bay Street Circuit for the return of the Singapore Grand Prix on October 2.