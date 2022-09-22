RFK Weekly Advance | Texas II

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Texas II

RFK heads to the Lone Star State this weekend as Texas Motor Speedway hosts the fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. RFK is coming off a banner week where Chris Buescher earned his second career victory, as the company dominated much of the Bristol Night Race. Jack Roush has 18 wins all-time at Texas and nine in the NCS, behind only Michigan and Bristol all-time.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Texas

Sunday, Sept. 25 | 3:30 p.m. ET

USA, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 ROUSHParts.com Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

“Dream Season”

RFK won both the first NCS (Jeff Burton) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (Mark Martin) races at Texas in 1997. Burton began the afternoon from the fifth position and led 60 laps en route to the inaugural victory.

Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem

RFK has earned nine NCS victories at Texas, dating back to the inaugural event in 1997. Former drivers Burton, Martin, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth have captured the checkered flag in the Lone Star State.

J.R.’s ‘08 Sweep

Edwards swept the 2008 NCS races for RFK at Texas, leading 335 laps in the two events.

9 A.M. in Dallas

RFK has started 150 NCS races at Texas, recording a total of nine victories, 38 top-five finishes, 59 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.0 and has led 2,524 laps. Biffle earned RFK’s most recent victory at Texas in the April 2012 event.

North Dallas Forty

RFK has earned eight victories, 26 top-five finishes, 47 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13th at Texas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. RFK won three of the first four races at the 1.5-mile oval.

Jack Roush; Texas Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Member

Based on the strength of RFK’s numerous accomplishments at Texas, team owner Jack Roush was inducted into the Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has started 301 races all-time at Texas Motor Speedway, recording 18 wins, 76 top-fives and 133 top-10s. RFK Fords have captured nine poles at the 1.5-mile track and led 3500+ laps while turning more than 110,000 miles.

RFK Texas Wins

1997 Burton Cup

1997 Martin NXS

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Martin NXS

2000 Biffle Truck

2002 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2007-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-1 Edwards Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Edwards NXS

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Bayne NXS

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2012-1 Biffle Cup

2012-1 Stenhouse NXS