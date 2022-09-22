WIGHT MOTORSPORTS SET FOR SEASON FINALE

(September 22, 2022) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) teams will be racing close to home this coming Sunday as they close out the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series with the Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario where the team is based. And the WMI group is eager to put on a show for the hometown fans.

Last season the final three races of the Pinty’s Series were run at Delaware Speedway. Andrew Ranger scored the victory in one of those events, and Rookie of the Year championship leader Brandon Watson finished runner up in another. TJ Rinomato had his best ever Pinty’s Series result last year at Delaware.

Mark Dilley was unable to race last season at Delaware due to injury but has also shown plenty of speed scoring a top-ten result previously. Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame member Glenn Styres ran his first ever Pinty’s races at Delaware in 2021 and has shown his skills and improved his performance all season.

All five of the WMI racers will be looking for more success this weekend and to claim as many championship points as possible.

Race Event Preview

Sunday September 25th. Green Flag approximately 4:30PM ET

Pinty’s Fall Brawl

Race 13 of 13 in 2022

This is the 10th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware Speedway

The Track: ½ mile paved oval (250 laps)

Best finish: Ranger, 1st 2021, Watson 2nd, Dilley 7th, Rinomato 9th, Styres 14th.

Quotes:

“The whole WMI team is pretty excited for the race at Delaware. It’s nice to be racing close to home and at a track where we’ve had success. Having a couple weeks to prepare for this last race, we’ve made sure all the teams are ready to go”. “We want Brandon to wrap up the rookie title of course and this race is definitely an opportunity for all of our drivers to do well and finish as high as they can in the point standings”.

“Delaware is also homebase for a lot of WMI customers, we have a lot of racers in the APC Series at the track this weekend so we’re looking forward to helping them have positive races to close out their season”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will also be broadcast on TSN Sunday October 2nd at 12PM ET and Saturday October 8th at 1:30PM ET on RDS2.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

