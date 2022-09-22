Flying Lizard Motorsports Fixated on GT4 Points at Sebring International Raceway

SEBRING, Fla., (September 21, 2022) – When Flying Lizard Motorsports first raced a pair of Aston Martin Vantage GT4 cars in Pirelli GT4 America’s then Sprint and SprintX championships, the team swept all eligible team and driver categories, adding four titles to the existing six on the roster. This year, the Lizards are back and in the championship hunt with the same manufacturer, this time racing with Elias Sabo and Andy Lee in Pirelli GT4 America. The team also continues to contest the No. 8 Aston Martin with Sabo in the GT America powered by AWS.

“This has season has just gotten better and better for us every race,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We started off with some challenges but have progressively improved every weekend. With multiple podiums, we are so close to that first win. Both Andy and Elias have really come to grips with what it takes to put this car at the front of the field, and I am enjoying watching the progression of the program. Sebring is a great track, and we hope to continue with the momentum from the past races.”

GT America powered by AWS

Racing in the bronze-only championship that is GT America, Elias Sabo and his No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 are experiencing their own momentum after a strong performance last month at Road America. Despite many lengthy full-course cautions in both races, Sabo set the second-fastest lap in race one and ran as high as first in race two. This weekend at Sebring International Raceway, Sabo will again have two chances to race up front and continue to develop his race craft. Saturday and Sunday will each host a 40-minute race for the 27 entries slated to run.

GT4 America

The competition in this year’s Pirelli GT4 America championship in the Pro/Am class has been nothing but exciting in each round of the 14-race season. With ten rounds complete, a maximum amount of 100 points remains up for grabs. Sitting in fourth place, the Lizards are still mathematically in the hunt for the title but will need to perform well and keep a large gap over the points leaders in order to remain in the fight headed into the season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Together racing the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Sabo and Lee have not finished outside the top five in the last five races, earning their best finish of second place at Road America last month. With momentum on their side, the pair have every intention of earning their first win before the season’s end. Saturday and Sunday’s races will provide the effort with two opportunities to make it happen, offering a pair of 60-minute races to the 32-car field.

EVENT SCHEDULE | All Times Eastern

Thursday, September 22

9:00 AM – 9:30 AM GT America Test Session 1

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM Pirelli GT4 America Test Session 1

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM GT America Test Session 2

3:00 PM- 3:45 PM Pirelli GT4 America Test Session 2 Test Session 2

Friday, September 23

8:00 AM – 8:30 AM GT America / Pirelli GT4 America Bronze Test

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM GT America Practice 1

12:00 PM – 12:45 PM Pirelli GT4 America Practice 1

1:45 PM – 2:15 PM GT America Practice 2

5:15 PM – 6:00 PM Pirelli GT4 America Practice 2

Saturday, September 24

8:00 AM – 8:15 AM 15 GT America Qualify

10:40 AM – 10:55 AM Pirelli GT4 America Qualify Driver 1

11:00 AM – 11:15 AM Pirelli GT4 America Qualify Driver 2

12:10 PM – 12:50 PM GT America Race 1

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM GT4 Autograph Session

4:05 PM – 5:05 PM Pirelli GT4 America Race 1

Sunday, September 25

9:00 AM – 9:40 AM GT America Race 2

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM GTWCA/GT America Autograph Session

11:10 AM – 12:10 PM Pirelli GT4 America Race 2

All races can be streamed live on YouTube.com/GTWorld.

DRIVER QUOTES

Elias Sabo

No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4

We have been looking forward to racing at Sebring all season. This track is physically demanding with the bumps and heat. We left Road America with great momentum having posted our best finish of the season. The Flying Lizard team continues to outperform our expectations and deliver us the best car in the paddock.

Andy Lee

No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Before joining Flying Lizard, Elias and I had our best result at Sebring last season. We’re looking forward to returning especially after all the momentum we’ve built up this year.

#

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About 5.11

With offices around the globe, 5.11 ABR Corp. and its subsidiaries, including 5.11, Inc., work with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical

5.11 ABR Corp. is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI).

5.11, 5.11 Tactical and Always Be Ready are registered trademarks of 5.11, Inc. All rights reserved.