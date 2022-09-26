Step One Automotive Group Ambassador Lands Podium Finish in Sports Car Debut at Spa

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Step One Automotive Group ambassador and athlete, Juan Manual “JM” Correa took home a podium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in his European Le Mans Series debut. The Prema Racing driver finished third in the four-hour race in his car shared with Ferdinand Habsburg and Louis Delétraz.

“I’m extremely happy with my first endurance race,” said Juan Manual “JM” Correa. “I learned a lot this weekend, and while it was a learning experience, I really enjoyed it. Massive thanks to the team, especially to Ferdi and Louis, who helped me a lot. Now I’m just looking forward to Portimão, where hopefully we can take the championship.”

Correa competed in 4 Hours of Spa with the Prema Team, taking over the driver’s seat at the halfway point of the race. Prema Team’s Ferdinand Habsburg climbed six positions before handing the baton to Correa, and Correa kept a steady pace to take the chequered flag and a third-place podium spot. With this result, Correa has helped Habsburg, Delétraz, and Prema close in on securing both the drivers’ and teams’ titles in the finale in Portugal.

Juan Manual “JM” Correa will compete with the team again on October 16th at the 4 Hours of Portimao. For more information about Step One Automotive Group, visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

