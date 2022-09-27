Search
Categories:
Truck Series PR

DGR NCWTS Advance: Talladega Superspeedway

By Official Release
0

Saturday, October 1st
Track: Talladega Superspeedway, 2.66 mile(s) oval
Race: 21 of 23

Event: Chevrolet Silverado 250 (100 laps/250 miles)

Schedule
Friday, September 30th
Qualifying: 2:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, October 1st
Race: 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

  • Hailie Deegan enters Talladega Superspeedway for the 21st race of the 2022 season — her 44th career start in the NCWTS.
  • In the series last outing at Bristol Motor Speedway, Deegan was the highest finishing truck in the DGR stable, grinding out a 14th-place finish after a lengthy run in the top-10.
  • The Temecula, CA driver was the victim of superspeedway carnage in her last Talladega start, finishing 24th after a crash ended her night on lap 75 in 2021.
  • Veteran Crew Chief Jerry Baxter is a former winner at the historic facility, scoring a victory with Timothy Peters in 2010. Alongside his trip to victory lane, the signal-caller has netted two additional top-fives and five top-10s.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Factory Canopies F-150

  • Tanner Gray enters Talladega Superspeedway for his 21st start of the 2022 season and the 69th NCWTS start of his career.
  • Last time out, Gray earned a resilient 17th-place finish after a 26th-place qualifying effort at Bristol Motor Speedway.
  • The 23-year-old will be making his third appearance at the 2.6-mile oval. While crashes have hindered his finishes at the venue, Gray secured a fourth-place superspeedway finish in the season-opening contest at Daytona International Speedway.
  • Veteran shot-caller Mike Hillman Jr. has a fantastic track record at “‘Dega,” sporting three wins, three poles, seven top-fives, eight top-10s, and an average finish of 8.8 in 13 appearances.

Ryan Preece, No. 17 RaceChoice Ford F-150

  • Ryan Preece will make his ninth start this season at Talladega Superspeedway, his first appearance at the 2.6-mile facility in the NCWTS.
  • The Berlin, CT native scored a podium finish at Kansas Speedway his last time out, improving his average finish in 2022 to 4.8.
  • Preece has shown great prowess in his limited Truck Series starts, scoring six top-fives, nine top-tens, and never finishing below 11th in his 10 career appearances.
  • Crew Chief Seth Smith will pair with Preece for the third time in 2022. The tandem has seen success in 2022, scoring a seventh-place result at Darlington Raceway and a victory at Nashville Superspeedway.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleAlfa Romeo retains Zhou Guanyu for 2023 F1 season

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites

Play at the best $1 deposit casino NZ to win with minimal risk


10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category