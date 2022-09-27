DGR NCWTS Advance: Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, October 1st
Track: Talladega Superspeedway, 2.66 mile(s) oval
Race: 21 of 23
Event: Chevrolet Silverado 250 (100 laps/250 miles)
Schedule
Friday, September 30th
Qualifying: 2:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, October 1st
Race: 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan enters Talladega Superspeedway for the 21st race of the 2022 season — her 44th career start in the NCWTS.
- In the series last outing at Bristol Motor Speedway, Deegan was the highest finishing truck in the DGR stable, grinding out a 14th-place finish after a lengthy run in the top-10.
- The Temecula, CA driver was the victim of superspeedway carnage in her last Talladega start, finishing 24th after a crash ended her night on lap 75 in 2021.
- Veteran Crew Chief Jerry Baxter is a former winner at the historic facility, scoring a victory with Timothy Peters in 2010. Alongside his trip to victory lane, the signal-caller has netted two additional top-fives and five top-10s.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Factory Canopies F-150
- Tanner Gray enters Talladega Superspeedway for his 21st start of the 2022 season and the 69th NCWTS start of his career.
- Last time out, Gray earned a resilient 17th-place finish after a 26th-place qualifying effort at Bristol Motor Speedway.
- The 23-year-old will be making his third appearance at the 2.6-mile oval. While crashes have hindered his finishes at the venue, Gray secured a fourth-place superspeedway finish in the season-opening contest at Daytona International Speedway.
- Veteran shot-caller Mike Hillman Jr. has a fantastic track record at “‘Dega,” sporting three wins, three poles, seven top-fives, eight top-10s, and an average finish of 8.8 in 13 appearances.
Ryan Preece, No. 17 RaceChoice Ford F-150
- Ryan Preece will make his ninth start this season at Talladega Superspeedway, his first appearance at the 2.6-mile facility in the NCWTS.
- The Berlin, CT native scored a podium finish at Kansas Speedway his last time out, improving his average finish in 2022 to 4.8.
- Preece has shown great prowess in his limited Truck Series starts, scoring six top-fives, nine top-tens, and never finishing below 11th in his 10 career appearances.
- Crew Chief Seth Smith will pair with Preece for the third time in 2022. The tandem has seen success in 2022, scoring a seventh-place result at Darlington Raceway and a victory at Nashville Superspeedway.