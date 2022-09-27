Howie DiSavino III Partners with the Travis Mills Foundation for Talladega Xfinity Debut

TALLADEGA, Ala.: Returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series scene for the first time since Kansas Speedway last month, Howie DiSavino III returns to Alpha Prime Racing for his third Xfinity start of the season in Saturday afternoon’s Sparks 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

For his debut at the breathtaking 2.66-mile superspeedway, the Chesterfield, Va. native has partnered with the Travis Mills Foundation which will adorn its logos on the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for the final superspeedway race of the 2022 season.

The Travis Mills Foundation supports recalibrated veterans and their families through various programs that help these heroic men and women overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.

The Foundation was established by U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills.

“I am incredibly humbled at the opportunity to represent the Travis Mills Foundation this weekend at Talladega,” said DiSavino.

“Growing up in a military family, I understand all the trials and tribulations that families face in the Armed Forces.

“The Travis Mills Foundation represents the pinnacle of helping those that have served our country so they can adjust to living with a positive mindset knowing they are surrounded by an enormous support system.”

With his penultimate Xfinity Series race of the season on deck Saturday afternoon, DiSavino knows he wants to make the best of the opportunity to showcase his ability, especially at a racetrack like Talladega, where often upset storylines are made and David can beat Goliath.

For the rising 21-year-old driver, he knows his Alpha Prime Racing team can deliver back-to-back top-five finishes on a superspeedway. Last month, DiSavino’s teammate Sage Karam delivered the Mooresville, N.C.-team a fifth-place effort in the Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“I’m very focused on my Talladega Xfinity debut this weekend,” said DiSavino. “Since Kansas, I have put a lot of my time and effort into making sure that I am prepared as possible, so I can go out there and deliver an eye-catching finish with our No. 44 Travis Mills Foundation Chevrolet Camaro.”

While new to superspeedway racing at the NASCAR Xfinity Series level, DiSavino does have experience in the draft circling back to his impressive tenure in the ARCA Menards Series driving for AM Racing during the 2021 season-opener where he delivered a respectable 13th place finish in the Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire.

“I am very thankful for that opportunity to race on a superspeedway in 2021 and I hope I can apply some of that experience to Talladega this weekend. I know the cars are a little different and the competition and experience level vary significantly, but I believe with my team and the confidence I have in myself, we can go out there on Saturday and impress some people.”

With no practice on deck and qualifying at risk of potentially being canceled because of the reminiscences of Hurricane Ivan, DiSavino knows wherever he starts this weekend, he’ll have a plan in place to get to the front.

“We’ll finalize our strategy as we get closer to the race and we know where we are starting, but I think we have a good plan,” he said.

﻿“If qualifying is canceled because of inclement weather, then we’ll take our starting position in stride and just make the best of it.

“This race is going to be a lot more mentally draining than physically, but I have surrounded myself with great coaching and a trainer who is preparing for everything that I know will come into play. No matter what situation we are in, the result remains the same; be in contention when it matters the most!”

During any given week, DiSavino can be found nestled in Mooresville, N.C.- either working thoroughly through his fitness program, his race preparation guideline or on the telephone with current and potential partners trying to increase his presence in the Xfinity Series during the remainder of the 2022 season and looking ahead to 2023.

His discipline to be able to multitask has given him the optimistic vibe that his hard work and relentless efforts will be rewarded not only this weekend but down the road.

“This is what I want to do and I’m going to do everything I can to stay here for years and years to come,” added DiSavino. “I am a very focused and detailed person and even though I’m multitasking a lot throughout the day, my race preparation has never been more prominent.

“This week, it’s hands on deck for Talladega. Next week, it’s focusing on Martinsville and the 2023 season!”

﻿Veteran Cup spotter Clayton Hughes will guide DiSavino from above this weekend as his spotter.

Following Talladega, DiSavino will return to Alpha Prime Racing for the penultimate Xfinity Series race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 29, 2022.

For more on Howie DiSavino III, please visit howiedisavino.com, like him on Facebook (Howie DiSavino III Racing), follow him on Instagram (@howiedisavino), TikTok (@howiedisavino) and Twitter (@howiedisavino).

The Sparks 300 (113 laps | 300.58 miles) is the 28th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Qualifying is set for Friday, September 30 beginning at 4:30 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, October 1, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About The Travis Mills Foundation:

The Travis Mills Foundation supports recalibrated veterans and their families through various programs that help these heroic men and women overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.

We support these veterans through our nationally recognized retreat located in the Belgrade Lakes Region of Maine. Veteran families who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation receive an all-inclusive, all-expenses-paid, barrier-free experience in Maine where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation in Maine’s outdoors.

The Travis Mills Foundation has serviced 882 families from 44 states (including Washington, D.C. and Canada).

About Alpha Prime Racing:

﻿Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team owned by Craig and Tommy Joe Martins as well as Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. The team was originally founded in 2009 under the name Martins Racing.

The team announced in 2022 that they will run the No. 44 and No. 45 Camaro’s full-time, with multiple drivers splitting driving duties including Martins, Bacarella, Josh Bilicki, Rajah Caruth, Howie DiSavino III, Ryan Ellis, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, Andy Lally, Julia Landauer and others.