Weekend schedule for Talladega Playoff race

NASCAR travels to Talladega Superspeedway for what may be the most unpredictable racing of the Playoffs. After four races in the Cup Series postseason, none of the eligible drivers have been to victory lane.

There are only two more opportunities to advance in the Cup Series Playoffs with the upcoming race at Talladega and next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. So far, none of the drivers have clinched a spot in the next 8-driver round.

Five of the playoff drivers, however, have previously won at Talladega. They include Joey Logano (3), Ryan Blaney (2), Denny Hamlin (2), Ross Chastain (1) and Chase Elliott (1).

Talladega will mark the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12. Noah Gragson secured his spot in the Round of 8 last week with the win at Texas Motor Speedway.

Gragson has been impressive this season with seven trips to victory lane. He won at Talladega earlier this year and has won the last four consecutive races, tying a record set by Sam Ard in 1983. A win this weekend would set a new record in the Xfinity Series.

The Camping World Truck Series Round of 8 continues at Talladega followed by Homestead-Miami before the Championship Round of 4 begins. Ty Majeski is the only driver that has clinched a spot in the final round. To make things more interesting, one driver will make it to the last round on points, so expect the competition to be fierce.

Notes:

Press Pass Live will be available after each race.

There will be no practice sessions at Talladega.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, September 30

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – No TV

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – USA/NBC Sports Streaming App

Saturday, October 1

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying –MRN/NBC Sports Streaming App

12:30 p.m.: Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250

Distance: 250.04 miles (94 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 20, Stage 2 ends on Lap 40, Final Stage ends on Lap 94

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $806,669

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Sparks 300

Distance: 300.58 miles (113 Laps)

Stage 1 Ends on Lap 25, Stage 2 Ends on Lap 50, Final Stage Ends on Lap 113

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports Streaming App

The Purse: $1,653,281

Sunday, October 2

2 p.m.: Cup Series YellaWood 500

Distance: 500 miles (188 Laps)

Stage 1 Ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 Ends on Lap 120, Final Stage Ends on Lap 188

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports Streaming App

The Purse: $8,338,881

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings after Texas