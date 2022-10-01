No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 Earn Hard-Fought Third Place Starting Position for the MOTUL Petit Le Mans

Braselton, GA. (September 30, 2022) — The final qualifying of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and of the DPi era, took place Friday, setting the grid for the famed MOTUL Petit Le Mans. Ricky Taylor piloted the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 around the 12-turn road course to post a lap time of 01:08.802 (132.902 mph) and will start Saturday’s season finale in third position after a very close qualifying session amongst competitors. Utilizing every inch of the track in hopes of earning a pole position, Taylor slid off into the Turn 5 gravel in the closing minutes but recovered with no damage to the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05, securing a second row starting position.

With the result, the blue and black squad’s season points total increases to 3,096, and they enter tomorrow’s enduro 14 points ahead of their rivals in the sister Acura team. With pole position for the other Acura today, the marque is guaranteed to secure the drivers’, teams’ and manufacturers’ championships in the race. All that is left to be seen is which Acura squad will take the crown.

“Qualifying was important for points,” said Ricky Taylor. “Going into it, if we outqualified the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura, they had a lot to lose in terms of championship points. So, we were trying to increase the gap over 20 points which would’ve made a big difference for tomorrow. We would have loved to get the pole and qualify ahead of the No. 60, but in the scheme of the points it didn’t change a whole lot. I’m feeling good since it’s such a long race and the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura team does such a good job strategizing and putting us in a good position. I’m very confident in our lineup and our team compared to them over the course of 10 hours. I’d put my two teammates up against those guys any day. I think we are all feeling optimistic and strong for tomorrow.”

Green flag for the 25th Anniversary of MOTUL Petit Le Mans waves at 12:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 1 with full 10-hour coverage streaming on Peacock, and partial television coverage on NBC from 12:00-3:00 p.m. ET. The night stints will be covered on USA Network between 7:00-10:30 p.m. ET.

DPi STARTING GRID:

1.) Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian (No. 60 Acura ARX-05) Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist & Helio Castroneves (133.381 mph)

2.) Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing (No. 02 Cadillac DPi) Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn & Ryan Hunter-Reay (132.929 mph)

3.) Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 (No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05) Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque & Brendon Hartley (132.902 mph)

4.) JDC Miller Motorsports (No. 5 Cadillac DPi) Tristan Vautier, Richard Westbrook & Loic Duval (132.804 mph)

5.) Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing (No. 01 Cadillac DPi) Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais & Scott Dixon (132.704 mph)

