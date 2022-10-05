BRODY ROA MAKES MOHAVE VALLEY RACEWAY DEBUT ON SATURDAY

(Cypress, CA, October 4, 2022) One of Southern California’s most popular Sprint car racers, Brody Roa, will be making his first-ever appearance at the Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday night, October 8th. The decision to race at Mohave Valley came after originally planning to race a winged car at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford this weekend. In addition to announcing that he would be competing in Saturday’s race at Mohave Valley, the veteran driver announced that the team has decided to contest the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Cocopah Speedway on October 28th and 29th.

Before the start of the 2022 campaign, Roa announced that he was not going to be chasing points this season. Thus far he has contested 10 of the 15 USAC/CRA races on the schedule. The 31-year-old has an impressive record of only finishing out of the top six one time and placing in the top five six times. Included in those finishes were back-to-back series wins at the Perris Auto Speedway and the Santa Maria Raceway in late June and early August. His average finish with USAC/CRA this year is 5.55.

Even though the Garden Grove, California driver is not point racing, he goes into Saturday’s event eighth in the USAC/CRA championship standings. He is only 31 points out of seventh and 72 points out of fifth.

Saturday will be Roa’s sixth start in Arizona in 2022. He opened his sprint car season in late January with three straight nights of USAC/CRA racing in the state at the Cocopah Speedway, which is also known as “The Diamond In The Desert.” He followed that up on the second weekend of February with two races in the ASCS/CAS 360 series at the Central Arizona Speedway. It was on that weekend that he had his best finish in Arizona this year when he placed second. All told he has four top-five finishes when crossing the Colorado River to race in the “Copper State” and his worst finish was sixth. His average finish in Arizona this year is 4.40.

While the season is winding down for many drivers across the nation, Roa is going to be quite busy through the Thanksgiving weekend. In fact, the likable driver still has nine races on his schedule. Following this weekend’s race at Mohave, he will head to the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield to drive Jason Mays #8M in the USAC West Coast series on October 15th. Following that he will be headed back to Arizona for the previously mentioned Western World Championships. To start the month of November, Roa will have three nights of racing in the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway. He will then wrap up his 2022 season driving for May in the 81st running of the historic Turkey Night Grand Prix at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway.

Spectator gates at the Mohave Valley Raceway will open at 5:30 on Saturday and racing will start at 7:00. The track is located minutes across the California/Arizona state line at 2750 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley, Arizona. The track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (928) 346-3000. The track is a cash-only facility with no ATM on site.

In 2022, Roa is racing in the USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, KC Keen Concrete, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

