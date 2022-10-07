Petty GMS Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Ty Dillon, No. 42 QuickChek Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at the ROVAL: Ty Dillon has competed three times at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, including the inaugural race on the layout. In three NASCAR Cup Series starts, Dillon has completed every lap possible, earning his best finish of 15th in the 2019 event. The veteran put his rain racing abilities on full display in the 2020 race, leading five laps en route to a stage one victory in adverse conditions.

In 2021, Dillon made his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the ROVAL, where he started 25th and finished 26th.

Get Fresh & Go Fast: Dillon’s No. 42 Camaro ZL1 will feature a new partner this weekend as convenience store chain, QuickChek, joins the team. QuickChek will be actively promoting their fan favorite “Best Damn Sandwich In Town”, which can be found in store locations throughout New Jersey and New York.

Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Ty Dillon will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 42 Chevrolet at the ROVAL. The women highlighted are family members of Petty GMS employees directly associated with his team.

Painting Turtles: Last month, Dillon visited the speedway during their ROVAL preparations to spend time decorating “turtle” curbs with some local fifth graders as part of the Iredell County Smart Start Literacy Program. At the event, Dillon’s daughter, Oakley, painted her own “turtle”, featuring a heartwarming painting of a No. 42 car.

Window of Hope: For the second year, teams will show their support of breast cancer survivors and those continuing to battle breast cancer by featuring pink window nets for the ROVAL race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of Kurt Busch’s Window of Hope program. Following the Bank of America ROVAL, drivers will sign the outside of the window net and the nets will be auctioned off through the NASCAR Foundation with proceeds benefitting Atrium Health Foundation’s Levine Cancer Institute Project PINK. The auction will be live October 10 – 17, 2022. To bid on the window net of Erik Jones, Ty Dillon and other drivers, please visit www.nascarfoundation.org/WindowofHope.

Ty Dillon Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will have a few chances to see Ty Dillon before the race:

Trackside Live Stage: Ty Dillon will make an appearance for a Q&A session at the Trackside Live stage on Sunday morning from 10:45 AM – 11:00 AM local time, located in the Charlotte Motor Speedway fan zone.

No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet Merchandise Trailer: Dillon will also be onsite at the team merchandise trailer in the fan midway area from 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM local time on Sunday morning prior to the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Fans can stop by to purchase new merchandise and get it signed at the same time.

From the Drivers Seat: Dillon’s thoughts on racing at the ROVAL: “I’m really looking forward to the ROVAL this weekend. I’ve always enjoyed road course racing and have run well at the ROVAL in the past. This season our road course program has been pretty good and definitely the tracks where we’ve performed better. I think this weekend will be a good weekend for our No. 42 QuickChek Chevy team.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL: For the fifth year, teams will head to Charlotte Motor Speedway and utilize their road course skills to compete on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Erik Jones will make his fifth-career Cup Series start on the 2.28-mile course. In his previous four starts at the 17-turn track, Jones has a best finish of third in 2020 with one lap led.

Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will have a few chances to see Erik Jones before the race:

No. 43 Petty GMS Chevrolet Merchandise Trailer: Erik Jones will be onsite at the team merchandise trailer in the fan midway area from 10:10 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. ET on Sunday morning prior to the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Fans can stop by to purchase new merchandise and get an autograph from Jones.

Chevy Stage: Following his autograph session at the merchandise trailer, Jones will make his way to the Chevy Stage for a Q&A from 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET.

Breast Cancer Awareness: The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and all Petty GMS and GMS Racing teams will honor individuals throughout the month who are battling, are survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease. Each vehicle will carry pink ribbons with the names of family members and friends submitted by Petty GMS and GMS Racing employees. During this month, we honor all those affected by this disease.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat: “The ROVAL should be a good race. I feel like we’ve gotten our road course cars better. Watkins Glen was a good day for us getting a top 10. I think the ROVAL hopefully is an improvement on that and getting closer to that top five mark and being a little bit faster and a little bit more in contention than we were at Watkins Glen. I’ve run good at the ROVAL in the past, but still kind of figuring out the Next Gen car on the road courses and trying to get a bit stronger there.”

