Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Charlotte ROVAL

Allmendinger Goes Four in-a-Row at the ROVAL

Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Start: 1st

Stage 1 Finish: 1st

Stage 2 Finish: 18th

Finish: 1st

“All the credit goes to all the men and women at Kaulig Racing. This Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was so good. Ty (Gibbs) was so good as well, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get him. I was wanting it pretty bad. I was frustrated and didn’t think we had a shot, but I will always put everything on the line when it comes down to it. We stole that one.” – AJ Allmendinger

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 7th

Stage 1 Finish: 8th

Stage 2 Finish: 25th

Finish: 10th

“We thought we might have a chance to run with our teammates all day and be there at the end, but we just ran into some trouble. I’m happy we could salvage a top 10 out of it. A huge shoutout to my teammate, AJ Allmendinger, for winning four in-a-row here as well. We are looking forward to moving on to Vegas next week.” – Landon Cassill

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 3rd

Stage 1 Finish: 32nd

Stage 2 Finish: 6th

Finish: 17th

“We just weren’t able to salvage the finish we had battled back for. I’m proud of everyone on this AG1 Chevy team and everyone at Kaulig Racing. Thankful to be a part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I was hoping to go and defend the Championship and carry on to the next round, but I made a mistake there on lap 3 or 4 that you cannot make. Gotta go to work and better myself. Proud of AJ and glad he was able to pull off the win. That is great for Kaulig Racing, hopefully he can go run for the Championship.” – Daniel Hemric

Bank of America ROVAL 400

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Start: 7th

Stage 1 Finish: 10th

Stage 2 Finish: 4th

Finish: 4th

“When you are that close to winning, it’s for sure disappointing. But I’m happy with the way this No. 16 Action Industries Chevy was. It was really fast. We just need to work a little bit on pit road. We lost that little bit of track position, and it was a track position game. Once I got around the 8 (Tyler Reddick), I was burning my stuff up trying to catch the 9 (Chase Elliott). With those restarts, I knew I was kind of used up already. I got a good restart there and when Chase and I touched kind of through (turn) two, I went to set up for three and it turned me sideways and I slid a little more. That was unfortunate because that allowed the 4 (Kevin Harvick) to get to my bumper and we know Kevin is going to do that if he gets any chance. That’s a part of racing and going for the win. That second restart there, it was just a couple of guys with better tires, and you are just a sitting duck.” – AJ Allmendinger

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 13th

Stage 1 Finish: 12th

Stage 2 Finish: 13th

Finish: 5th

“We had speed all day, and it was cool to run up front all day. I’m happy with the day. This is a huge step for Kaulig Racing and our organization. Obviously you want to win, but this was a good step for us. I feel like we are headed in a good direction for next year.” – Justin Haley



