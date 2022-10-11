Chris Buescher – Las Vegas II Advance

Team: No. 17 Castrol Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @RFK17Team, @RFKRacing and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 400.5 miles, 267 laps, Stages: 80-85-102

NASCAR Cup Race at Las Vegas – Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas.

Buescher at Las Vegas

Buescher makes his 12th Cup start in Vegas this weekend where he has an average finish of 17.7 with one top-10 (ninth – 2020).

Most recently Buescher finished 18th this spring, and ran 25th last fall.

His best qualifying effort of 16th came in the 2020 fall race, and he overall has a 24.5 average starting position.

Buescher made two Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas and recorded a best finish of ninth (2014) in the No. 60 entry for Jack Roush.

Scott Graves at Las Vegas

Graves will be on the box for his 11th Cup race Sunday at Las Vegas where he has two top-10s and an average finish of 18.4.

Graves led Daniel Suarez to an eighth-place run in 2018 fall race, and followed that with a P10 finish with Ryan Newman a year later. This spring he and Buescher finished 18th.

Graves also called three Xfinity Series events from LVMS, earning a second-place finish with Suarez in 2016, and a ninth-place run with Buescher in 2014.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Las Vegas:

“We’re ready to head back West and see what we’ve got in the Castrol Ford this weekend. This should be a track where we see significant improvements given the success we’ve seen the latter part of this year. Glad to have Castrol back on the No. 17 and look forward to putting on a great show for them and everyone this weekend.”

Last Time Out

Buescher earned his 10th top-10 of the season Sunday at the ROVAL, and fifth-straight top-10 on a road course with a P6 finish.

On the Car

Buescher and the No. 17 team will carry the Castrol banner this weekend in Vegas as the second appearance on the No. 17 this season for the brand. They were on Buescher’s machine at the Kansas race in the Castrol GTX scheme, with this weekend slated as the last scheduled appearance in the 2022 campaign.

About Castrol

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us.