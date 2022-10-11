Explained: What Not to Do After a Car Accident

Getting involved in a car accident is never fun. From busted headlights to totaled cars, the physical and emotional costs can be significant. And while you’re busy tending to your injuries and damages, it’s easy to overlook some of the most important things you need to do in the immediate aftermath of a car accident. To help you avoid some costly mistakes, we’ve put together a list of things NOT to do after a car accident. Take a look.

Don’t Leave the Scene

If you leave, you could be charged with a hit and run, which is a serious offense. Additionally, if you leave the scene, the other driver may not be able to get the insurance information they need from you. If possible, stay at the scene until law enforcement arrives. If you must leave for some reason, make sure you contact the police and provide them with your information as soon as possible.

Don’t Admit Fault

Even if you think you may be at fault for the accident, it’s important not to admit fault to the other driver or the police. If you do so, you could be held liable for any damages or injuries resulting from the accident. It’s best to let your insurance company handle any claims or investigations into who was at fault for the accident.

Don’t Forget to Exchange Information

Be sure to exchange information with the other driver after an accident. You’ll need their name, contact information, insurance information, and license plate number. This will be helpful in case you need to file an insurance claim or contact them later on. You may want to keep a copy in your car and another at home. This way, you’ll have it handy if you need to contact the other driver or file an insurance claim.

Don’t Forget to Call the Police

If there are any injuries or property damage resulting from the accident, be sure to call the police so they can file a report. This will be helpful in case you need to make an insurance claim or take legal action against the other driver.

Don’t Forget to Take Pictures

If possible, take pictures of the accident scene and any damage to your vehicle or property. When taking pictures, keep these tips in mind:

Cover various angles: Make sure you take pictures of the entire accident scene, including all vehicles involved and any property damage.

Take close-ups: In addition to overview shots, be sure to take close-ups of any damage to your vehicle or property. This will help make an insurance claim.

Use a flash: If it’s dark or the lighting is poor, use your flash to take clear pictures.

Don’t Ignore a Medical Checkup After a Car Accident

Even if you don’t feel the pain, there could be underlying damage that needs to be treated. For example, whiplash is a common injury following a car accident, but its symptoms may not appear until hours or even days later. Internal bleeding, concussion, and other serious injuries can also have delayed onset.

That’s why getting a full medical checkup after an accident is important, even if you feel fine. Only a trained medical professional can properly assess your condition and ensure you receive the necessary treatment.

Final Word

If you’ve been in a car accident, it’s important to take some time to recover both physically and emotionally. But while you’re doing so, keep these things in mind. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can ensure you deal with the car accident the right way. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to ask us in the comments.