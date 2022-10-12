Fly & Form Concrete Structures Inc. back with JCR for Homestead

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is grateful to have Fly & Form Concrete Structures return for their final race of 2022. The JCR #51 Chevrolet will be trimmed out in the mainstay Red, White and Blue colors of Fly & Form for the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead – Miami Speedway, Saturday October 22nd. Plus, we are excited to welcome “America’s Preferred Lift Experts” AIRCRANE as a new associate sponsor in their debut into the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“We so are thankful to have Fly & Form back on the car for Homestead. Earlier in the year when they were on the car at Atlanta and Pocono, we got caught up in wrecks that ended our day way too soon in both races. So, we are definitely looking forward to this race to try and duplicate that Top 10 finish we had at Homestead last year with Ray Stevens and his Fly & Form Team.” Clements said.

Joining Fly and Form as associate sponsors will be: AIRCANE, My Sea Cin, All South Electric, E3 Spark Plugs, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Upstate Body & Towing, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Homestead – Miami

Best Start: 4th – 2020

Best Finish: 9th – 2021

Race: Contenders Boat 300

Date: Saturday, October 22nd

Broadcast Information – TV: 4:30 pm EST on USA

JCR TEAM

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

ABOUT FLY & FORM CONCRETE STRUCTURES

Fly & Form Concrete Structures has been a partner of JCR since 2018 and has offices in Atlanta, Charleston, Greenville, Miami, Nashville, and Fort Myers. Fly & Form is an industry leader as a concrete Subcontractor. They specialize in concrete formwork, modified frames and complete turnkey concrete frames on High – Rise multi-story concrete buildings throughout the Southeast. Hotels, Condominiums, Office Buildings, and Parking Decks are among some of the structures they specialize in. If you see a Tower Crane on a building in the Southeast, there’s a good chance it’s another Fly & Form Structures Project! Check out their portfolio at FlyandForm.Com

ABOUT AIRCANE

Aircrane Inc is the preferred Arial Crane Specialists across the entire eastern United States. We specialize in delivery of hard-to-reach rooftop equipment from high-rise signage to HVAC equipment. We currently lift anything 4400 lbs. and below and place with extreme precision. We provide Safe, Efficient and Effective solutions to your lifting needs. Visit us at Aircrane.com. Can you S.E.E it?