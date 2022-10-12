JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco Uniforms 302 (201 laps / 302 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 3 p.m. ET on NBC / Radio: 2:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Josh Berry

No. 8 HarrisonsUSA.com Chevrolet

• Josh Berry advanced into the Round of 8 as the fifth seed, only 11 points behind teammate Justin Allgaier for the fourth and final spot to race for a Championship in Phoenix with three races remaining in this round.

• Berry is the defending winner of the fall race at Las Vegas. As a fill-in driver for an injured Michael Annett last season, Berry started 15th and raced into the lead late in the final stage to win his second NXS race of the season and his career.

• In three races at Las Vegas, Berry has racked up an impressive stat line with one win, two top fives and has never placed outside of the top 10.

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• By virtue of his 11th-place finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval last week, Sam Mayer advanced into the Round of 8 as the eighth seed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. He is currently 28 points below teammate Justin Allgaier for the fourth and final spot to advance into the Championship 4.

• Mayer has had speed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the past, but no luck. He led 25 laps at the 1.5-mile speedway earlier this year before finishing in the 25th position.

• At tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Mayer has earned five top fives and nine top 10s, with an average finish of 16.1.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson enters the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

• The 24-year-old has made seven starts at LVMS, with six top-five and seven top-10 finishes and an average finish of 3.6. He was second there in the spring.

• Over his last six starts, Gragson has won four times, with a 10th-place run at Talladega and third-place effort on the Charlotte Roval. That computes to an average finish of 2.8 over that span.

• On 1.5-mile tracks this season, Gragson has wins at Kansas and Texas, a runner-up at Las Vegas, fourth at Charlotte and sixth at Atlanta in the spring.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier enters the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs as the fourth seed, 11 points above the cutline.

• Earlier this year in Las Vegas, Allgaier led for 62 laps before taking the checkered flag in the fifth position.

• Overall, the Illinois native has scored eight top fives and 13 top 10s in 16 career NXS starts at the 1.5-mile speedway.

• In his last two starts at Vegas, Allgaier has led a combined152 out of a possible 401 laps and recorded a best finish of second in this event last year.

• In 212 starts on tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Allgaier has recorded 11 wins, 68 top fives and 132 top 10s.

Driver Quotes

“Las Vegas is a track that we have shown speed at, but just haven’t had any luck to go with it. Starting the Round of 8 this weekend, we need to have both pace and luck. Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and this Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team are working hard to make sure we show up with a fast Chevrolet and hopefully we can put ourselves in contention to fight for the win and get into the Championship 4.” – Sam Mayer

“We are ready to get to Vegas this weekend with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. This No. 7 group and JRM as a whole has been really strong here over the last couple of years and I feel extremely confident that we can back that up again on Saturday. Hopefully we can go out there and do what we need to do to get ourselves in the best position to advance to Phoenix.” – Justin Allgaier

“This team has always given me great cars for Vegas and I know Mike (Bumgarner, crew chief) and all the guys are working hard to make sure we have that same speed when we unload on Friday. We advanced through the round with the most chaos and I feel really confident as we head to a few tracks that I have a lot of success and experience at. Hopefully we can repeat what we did last year and put this No. 8 team in Victory Lane.” – Josh Berry

“It’s great to go home and race at your home track, especially since our No. 9 Bass Pro Shops team has always run well there, and we’ve been pretty hot lately. Having all four JRM cars in the Round of 8 is really cool, and we have a whole bunch of momentum heading into it. Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and the guys are giving me really fast Camaros, and we are focused on getting to Phoenix with a shot at the championship.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JR Motorsports at Las Vegas: JR Motorsports has competed in “Sin City” a combined 64 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the 1.5-mile facility, the organization has tallied two wins, 27 top fives and 41 top 10s. The most recent win for the organization came during this race last season with Josh Berry driving the No. 1 Chevrolet to Victory Lane.

