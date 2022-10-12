Weekend schedule for Las Vegas playoff race

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week as the Playoffs continue.

Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe comprise the eight eligible Cup Series drivers who will be competing for the opportunity to advance and race for the 2022 championship trophy.

The Xfinity Series drivers also enter the Round of 8 at Las Vegas with Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer fighting for the final four spots in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway in November.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 14

8:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA

9:05 P.M.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries) USA

10:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Star Nursery 150 (Bullring) – No TV

Saturday, Oct. 15

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B) USA

12:50 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B) (Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds) USA

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302

Stages end on Laps 45/90/201

Distance: 301.5 Miles

NBC/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,272,611

Sunday, Oct. 16

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400

Stages end on Laps 80/165/267

Distance: 400.5 Miles

NBC/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,352,089