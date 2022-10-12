Search
Weekend schedule for Las Vegas playoff race

By Angela Campbell
0
The NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week as the Playoffs continue.

Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe comprise the eight eligible Cup Series drivers who will be competing for the opportunity to advance and race for the 2022 championship trophy.

The Xfinity Series drivers also enter the Round of 8 at Las Vegas with Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer fighting for the final four spots in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway in November.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 14

8:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA
9:05 P.M.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries) USA
10:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Star Nursery 150 (Bullring) – No TV

Saturday, Oct. 15

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B) USA
12:50 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B) (Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds) USA
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302
Stages end on Laps 45/90/201
Distance: 301.5 Miles
NBC/PRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $1,272,611

Sunday, Oct. 16

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400
Stages end on Laps 80/165/267
Distance: 400.5 Miles
NBC/PRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $7,352,089



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
