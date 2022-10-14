Top Slot Machines Inspired by Cars and Races

The smell of the gasoline. The roaring thunder of wheels. The adrenaline that is reaching sky-high levels. Needless to say, cars and racing have the power to awaken the animal within every human being, and fun, quirky, and incredibly exciting, racing and automotive-themed slot machines are all the rage among male casino audiences. Why is it so? We asked Anna Rosak, digital marketing specialist and gaming expert.

“Casino review sites like Neon Vegas opinie attract a wide range of audiences, including men of all ages. In the past, slot machines were notorious for featuring more feminine themes, such as diamonds, and cute animals. However, the tides have turned, and more suppliers are beginning to recognize the potential in the men who want to play slot machines”, says Rosak. She also admits, she understands the statement above might sound a bit old-fashioned, yet that doesn’t mean the casino industry is discriminatory.

“No one will ask you to confirm your gender or sex before playing, but the fact remains online casinos want to accommodate all players, regardless of their preferences, so why not add car-themed slots”, she explains.

If you have a need for speed and want to play as fast and furiously as it gets, these are the slots to keep a close eye on.

Monster Wheels

Monster Wheels slot by Microgaming is one of the games that feature a classic layout, yet an innovative concept. On 5 reels, adorned with up to 288 ways to win, you can win up to 7,680 times your stake.

“The combo of cars and monsters is incredibly fun, and quirky, so it is an ideal game for players who don’t mind when things get crazy”, says Anna.

According to our expert, Monster Wheels ticks all the boxes, which is quite impressive for a game that has been around for so long. “It is an oldie, but a goodie”, says she.

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem

This NetEnt title surprises players with a neon-lit cityscape full of brightly lit skyscrapers, and a slightly more futuristic approach to the world of cars. Although the base game payouts aren’t exactly colossal, Anna says this little slot machine packs a good punch:

“It is all about features, baby! That is where this game comes to shine. There are free spins, special meters, and racing against characters from the slot, which makes the overall experience more similar to what you might get from an arcade game. It is a hidden gem in the world of gaming, and a pure delight to play.”

Mad Cars

“Mad Cars get, well, pretty mad. In this game, it is all about visuals, that are as gritty as the scenery in Mad Max. Although the visual impact is not the only thing that makes this car-themed slot grand, it is definitely powerful enough to be mentioned first”, reveals Rosak.

In addition to stunning visuals, this Push Gaming’s extravaganza also has Persistent Collector, Line Up, Persistent Payer, and Persistent Payer & Collector Combo features. Yes, you get all that and a bag of chips, in a game bursting with action, and hot winning opportunities.

The Wild Chase: Tokyo Go

The Wild Chase: Tokyo Go is an opulent game from the Quickspin factory. Although it might sound as yet another F&F sequel, it is a game inspired by the neon lights of one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and racers that rule the streets of the Japanese capital.

“The Wild Chase: Tokyo Go has some high-paying respins, fun characters, 259 paylines and a traditional 5×5 reel set. It gives you the need for speed, so it is up to you to start your gaming engines and keep the fire burning”, says Anna, who also accentuates the artistic expression within the game: “It almost feels as if you entered an anime movie, which is something many men appreciate.”

Do you need more convincing? The maximum prize in the game is worth 17,760x your bet!

Macau Racing

Macau Racing by Red Tiger Gaming is set in the gambling capital of Asia, magnificent Macau. A 5-reel, 20-payline online slot has mesmerizing, modern visuals, eye-catching effects, and a soundtrack that will make you feel as if you were watching Formula 1 and not playing a simple casino game.

“Macau Racing is luxurious and it shows. You can almost feel the velvet under your fingers, and hear Lamborghinis and Ferraris. It is seriously impressive, just like Macau itself”, Anna told us.

The game is played with 20 paylines, scattered across the classic 3×5 grid. You also get Wild and Scatter symbols that allow you to trigger payouts more easily, and land free spins.

“Rich in features, and stunning in execution, Macau Racing is probably one of the biggest names of the genre”, concludes Anna.