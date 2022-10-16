Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Claims Championship 4 Spot with Vegas Win

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
South Point 400 | Saturday, October 15, 2022
JOEY LOGANO PUNCHES TICKET TO CHAMPIONSHIP 4 WITH VEGAS WIN
- Joey Logano won his third race of the season with today’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- The win secures Logano a spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway in three weeks.
- The win today is the 30th of Logano’s Cup Series career and 28th with Ford.
- It also marks Logano’s 11th career playoff race win.
- The 28 wins put him 6th on the all-time Ford win list.
- Today’s win is Ford’s 719th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition
- Of Team Penske’s 88 MENCS wins with Ford, 61 have come since rejoining Ford in 2013.
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang — FINISHED 1st — FOR A FIFTH TIME, JOEY LOGANO WILL RACE FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP IN HIS CAREER, BUT HE HAD TO EARN IT TODAY, HAD TO COME WITH THOSE FRESH TIRES. “We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go! Man, what a great car. Penske cars were all fast. All of them were really fast today. Oh, man, all you want to do is get to the Championship 4 when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point. Things are looking really good for us, awesome Pennzoil Mustang, this bad boy, and man, just a lot of adversity fought through the last 50 laps or so. I thought we were going to win and then we kind of fell out and then had the tires, and racing Ross was fun. He was doing a good job air-blocking me, and just trying to be patient, and eventually, I was like, I’ve got to go here. Just great to win out here in Vegas again, and it means so much getting to the championship.”
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Code 3 Associates Ford Mustang — Finished 4th
“We weren’t the greatest at the start of the race and obviously it didn’t really matter there at the end. We put ourselves in position and I wish that when I was running second and Justin (Haley) was in the lead, that run would have gone to the end. I feel like I was probably going to get by him in the next five laps. We had such a big gap compared to everyone else. Nobody else had tires. We were all on equal tires. On that last restart, I just didn’t get the job done. The 31 stalled me out and let Ross (Chastain) put us three wide which put me in a really bad spot into three. When you give up the lead you are kind of just stuck. Who knows? Those guys were coming on tires and I doubt I would have been able to hold them off but I would have felt better about it if I had the opportunity. We kept ourselves in the ballgame and still have a lot of work to do but we still have a chance. We are running the best we have all year long and that is about all you can ask for.”