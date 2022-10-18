Brad Keselowski – Homestead Advance

Team: No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 400.5 miles, 267 laps, Stages: 80-85-102

NASCAR Cup Race at Homestead – Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Homestead-Miami.

Keselowski at Homestead-Miami

Keselowski makes his 15th Cup start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend where he has a 14.2 average finish and six top-10 finishes. His best career finish is third – which he ran in back-to-back races in 2014-15.

Keselowski finished fifth four years ago at HMS, and last year crossed the line 16th after leading 47 laps in the No. 2 machine. Overall he’s led 155 laps at the 1.5-mile track.

Keselowski has a 9.2 average starting position in Miami – his best among active tracks – with 11-straight starts inside the top-10 and eight starts inside the top five overall.

Keselowski has two Xfinity wins at Homestead (2011, 2013) in eight starts, and an additional two starts in the Truck Series.

Matt McCall at Homestead-Miami

McCall will be atop the box for his eighth Cup event from Homestead where he has a 13.6 average finish and two top-10 results.

His best run came in 2005 with Jamie McMurray – a fifth-place finish – and last season he led Kurt Busch and the No. 1 team to an eighth-place result.

Last season he qualified fifth with Busch, his career-best qualifying run to date.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Homestead:

“We’re expecting good things this weekend in Miami coming off a test there a while back that was really beneficial for our team, and should definitely give us an advantage and plenty of notes to work from. It’s a place that carries so much speed, and couple that with a good setup, typically that’s a recipe for success. We’re excited for the weekend in our Violet Defense Ford.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 17th in the King’s Hawaiian Ford Sunday at Las Vegas.

On the Car

Violet Defense returns to Keselowski’s No. 6 this weekend for its sixth appearance with the No. 6 team in 2022.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn (@violetdefense).