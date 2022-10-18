Zane Smith Looks to Grab Championship Four Spot in Homestead

No. 38 Team Enters Final Race Before Championship Race in Phoenix

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 18, 2022) – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Zane Smith, will look to grab one of the Championship Four spots this weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon’s race will be Smith’s last change to lock himself into the ‘Round of Four’ before Phoenix’s championship race in two weeks’ time. A task that he does not take lightly.

“Everything we have done this year has led to this moment right here,” Smith stated. “I’ve said it all year, getting locked into the ‘Round of Four’ is a championship of its own. All we can control is our truck and our race. We will do just that to give us the best shot at advancing to the final round.”

Saturday also marks the end of the year for Speedco, a premiere partner for Smith that adorned the No. 38 for two of Smith’s three wins in 2022 and an associate with Love’s for his season opening win at Daytona.

“Everyone at Love’s and Speedco have meant so much to me this season,” said Smith. “Without them, a lot of this would not be possible. They’ve been with us for each of our wins starting all the way back in Daytona. I really want to go out on a high note with them this weekend and deliver them that fourth win.”

Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 will hit the track at Homestead on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.