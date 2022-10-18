DGR NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Saturday, October 22nd
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 22 of 23
Event: Baptist Health 250 (134 laps/201 miles)
Schedule
Friday, October 21st
Practice: 4:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 4:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, October 22nd
Race: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility.
- In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth.
- Deegan is fresh off the heels of her Xfinity Series debut, placing 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Saturday.
- The 21-year-old has plenty of confidence on 1.5-mile tracks, boasting a higher average finish on intermediate speedways than in any other pavement configuration.
- Veteran Crew Chief Jerry Baxter is a former winner at Homestead-Miami, scoring two victories alongside Cale Gale and Bubba Wallace. In addition, the shot-caller has netted three top fives, four top ten’s and carries an average finish of 11th.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Place of Hope Ford F-150
- Tanner Gray will make his 70th career NCWTS start on Saturday afternoon when the series invades Homestead-Miami Speedway.
- At Talladega Superspeedway two weeks ago, Gray ran inside the top-10 for most of Stage 1, but disaster struck on lap 78 when he was caught up in a five truck pileup ending his day early with a 31st-place finish.
- In two previous appearances at Homestead, the 23-year-old has finishes of 16th and 12th in 2019 and 2020.
- Mike Hillman Jr. possesses two wins, three poles, six top-fives, six top-10s in 14 starts at the 1.5-mile track. The victories came with Todd Bodine in 2005 and 2008.
- Place of Hope will be featured on the sides of the No. 15 F-150 this weekend. The Florida-based foundation provides programs and services to children, youth, and families to end the cycles of abuse, neglect, homelessness, and human trafficking in local communities.
Ryan Preece, No. 17 RaceChoice Ford F-150
- Ryan Preece will make his 10th and final NCWTS start of the season in the DGR No. 17 F-150 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday.
- RaceChoice.com returns as a primary partner for the third time in 2022 with Preece. Vehicle remote start and security solutions company Compustar will be featured on the hood.
- The Connecticut driver looks to continue his remarkable consistency in the Truck Series. After a fourth-place finish at Talladega, he bettered his average finish to 4.7 in 11 starts.
- Chad Johnston will be atop the pit box this weekend for the No. 17 team. In 2022, the driver and crew chief duo has combined for finishes of 4th, 3rd, 11th, 2nd and 3rd.