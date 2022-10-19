Chad Chastain – Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Homestead-Miami Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Saturday, October 22 | Homestead, Fla. | 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 Custom Cooling & Heating Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Chad Chastain (Alva, Fla.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”

Chastain at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Chastain makes his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, marking his fourth start in the Truck Series.

On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 44 Custom Cooling & Heating Inc. Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Custom Cooling & Heating, Inc.

Custom Cooling and Heating Inc. is a locally owned and family-operated HVAC contractor, fulfilling the AC repair and heating needs for Fort Myers as well as all of Lee, Collier, and Charlotte County residents.

Founded in 1990 by George J. Ellsworth, Jr., Custom Cooling & Heating, Inc. is backed with over 30 years of industry experience. Mr. Ellsworth has spent most of his life in the air conditioning field, growing up and learning the trade from his father. While he set out on his own as a one-person operation, Custom Cooling & Heating has grown into one of the most well-known AC contractor teams in the region. As the top-selling Bryant® dealers in Southwest Florida, Custom Cooling & Heating is a proud multi-winner of Bryant Achievement Awards, we prove why we’re the best in service and the most affordable HVAC contractor in the region.