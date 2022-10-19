Dean Thompson – Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Homestead-Miami Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Saturday, October 22 | Homestead, Fla. | 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”

Thompson at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Thompson makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Saturday’s Baptist Health 200.

On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado at the 1.5-mile Florida track.

Last Time Out – Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway: “I’m proud of the effort of every single member of our Worldwide Express/Unishippers team,” said Thompson. “Everyone is working hard and bringing fast trucks to the race track, but sometimes you just don’t have the result to show for it. I’m looking forward to regrouping and heading to Homestead in a few weeks.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

