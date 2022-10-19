Search
Weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Angela Campbell
Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 28, 2021 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NASCAR travels to Homestead-Miami Speedway this week as the Playoffs continue. Team Penske’s Joey Logano clinched his spot in the Cup Series Championship 4 Round with a win at Las Vegas last weekend.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry scored the victory in the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first race of the Xfinity Round of 8 and secured his place in the final four.

Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race is the last event in the series Round of 8. ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski is the only contender who has earned a spot in the Championship 4 with a win at Bristol in September. Matt DiBenedetto, a non-playoff driver, won the second race in the Round of 8 at Talladega.

NASCAR Press Pass Live will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 21

4 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) No TV
4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries) No TV
6:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA/NBC Sports App
6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries)
USA/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Oct. 22

10:05 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B- MRN/NBC Sports App
10:50 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound/Group A & B/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds)
MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

1 p.m.: Truck Series Baptist Health 200
Distance: 134 laps = 201 miles
Stage 1 ends on Lap 30, Stage 2 ends on Lap 60, Final Stage ends on Lap 134
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $721,227

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
Distance: 200 laps = 300 miles
Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/ NBC Sports App
The Purse: $1,392,256

Sunday, Oct. 23

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Distance: 267 laps = 400.5 miles
Stage 1 ends on Lap 80, Stage 2 ends on Lap 165, Final Stage ends on Lap 267
NBC/MRN/ SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
The Purse: $7,342,738



