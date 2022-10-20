Petty GMS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 SunseekerResorts.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet has made six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a best result of 22nd place in 2018.

Dillon has also led 26 laps in five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track, earning one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with a best result of second place in 2016. In four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, Dillon has two top-10 finishes with a best result of sixth place in 2011.

Career Milestone: Ty Dillon will achieve a noteworthy milestone at Homestead on Sunday, as he straps in for his 200th-career NASCAR Cup Series start. Dating back to the beginning of Dillon’s Cup career, which started on August 31st, 2014 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the veteran has posted two top-fives, seven top-10s, and has led 76 total laps, with a best-career finish of third position at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts: Dillon’s primary partner, Sunseeker Resorts, along with parent company, Allegiant Travel Company, recently donated $100,000 in relief efforts to communities affected by Hurricane Ian. In addition, Allegiant has set up a donation link with the American Red Cross where fans can make their own contributions to the cause as well. The Petty GMS team will run a special decal on Ty’s car with a QR code that directs fans to the donation link. For more information, please visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/allegiantair-pub.html/.

About Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts﻿.

Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Ty Dillon will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 42 Chevrolet at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The women highlighted are family members of Petty GMS employees directly associated with his team.

Ty Dillon Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will have a chance to see Ty Dillon before the race:

No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet Merchandise Trailer: Dillon will be onsite at the team merchandise trailer in the fan midway area from 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM local time on Sunday prior to the Dixie Vodka 400. Fans can stop by to purchase new merchandise and get it signed at the same time.

From the Drivers Seat: Dillon’s thoughts on racing at Homestead-Miami

“Homestead is one of those places that every driver likes to run. It’s so unique, and having the ability to maneuver around using all types of different lines really makes it a fun challenge. I’m interested to see how our Sunseeker Camaro will drive here since this will be the first race at the track with the NextGen car, but at other low grip places this year we have shown some speed. Managing our tires is going to be one of our highest priorities, so if we can do that throughout the race and stay in contention, I think we will have a solid showing.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Morgan Law Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Homestead-Miami Speedway: This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway where Erik Jones will make his sixth-career Cup Series start. In his previous five starts at the track, Jones has a best finish of third in 2019.

In the Xfinity Series, Jones has two starts on the two-mile track with a best finish of third in 2015 followed by a ninth-place finish in 2016. In the Truck Series, Jones has one start in 2015 when he finished sixth enroute to earning the NASCAR Truck Series Championship.

Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will have the chance to see Erik Jones before the race:

US Air Force: Erik Jones will make his way to the US Air Force display in the fan midway area from 10:20 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. ET on Sunday morning prior to the Dixie Vodka 400.

Breast Cancer Awareness: The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and all Petty GMS and GMS Racing teams will honor individuals throughout the month who are battling, are survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease. Each vehicle will carry pink ribbons with the names of family members and friends submitted by Petty GMS and GMS Racing employees. During this month, we honor all those affected by this disease.

Welcome The Morgan Law Group: The Morgan Law Group will serve as the primary partner on the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will mark their first and only primary race of the 2022 season with Erik Jones and the No. 43 team.

About The Morgan Law Group: The Morgan Law Group (www.policyadvocate.com) provides effective and efficient insurance claim representation to homeowners and business owners nationwide, including Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and California. Whether an insurer has denied, delayed, or underpaid a property damage claim, they aggressively pursue the best possible result for their clients, the policyholders. Their team has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of policyholders. They can help resolve all types of property damage claims, including hurricane damage, roof leaks, shower pan damage

From the Driver’s Seat: “Homestead is a track that can be pretty fun. We went down and tested a few weeks ago and felt like we learned a good chunk of things that affect balance and what we can do with our car down there. It’s a tough race. You’re up against the fence trying to make a lot of speed and not make a mistake. I think we have a shot to run really well at Homestead as long as we can keep it out of the wall and keep ourselves up front. I think we can have a good day with our Morgan Law Group Chevy.”

