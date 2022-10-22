The Best Integrations and Interactions for Motorsport

Annually, motorsports draw the attention of millions of fans, and each series is full of excitement, thrilling overtakes, driver drama, and unfortunate upsets. The reality is that motorsports are a fantastic and rewarding spectator sport. Similarly, with other sports, motorsports, unfortunately, have months-long periods of downtime, which leaves fans wanting more. By the end of autumn, the motorsports goliaths such as the NASCAR, IMSA, and F1 series have concluded, and the resulting motorsport entertainment during the holidays tends to be lackluster.

Fret not, fans who wish to step into the realm of becoming a super fan have many technology, games, and apps just waiting for integration. These integrations into motorsports will help satiate the craving for more while also providing tools to make the next series more enjoyable to watch or perhaps even join. The additional silver lining is that many of the following suggestions can be applied to the entire sphere of sports and not just motorsports.

Technology

Technology in this example is such a broad term. While each series typically integrates new tech into vehicles, motorsport fans would use a different type of technology. The best technology to implement to get more out of motorsport would fall under the categories of websites, social media, and other miscellaneous tools.

This technology broadly allows for live coverage, press releases, social interaction with other fans, live bets and gambling, video, recaps, and more. An example of a good piece of technology could be a Bluetooth radio that offers live coverage of any given race straight into an earbud for those at work during their day-to-day. Another would be gambling websites that have sportsbook bets and gambling to increase viewership retention and offer a financial incentive.

Gaming

Esports has massively increased in popularity in the past decade, and emotorsports is no different. For those unaware, NASCAR and Formula 1 have a massive esports series that coincides with the standard racing series. The viewership numbers alone in both scenes are proof that fans are ready and willing to watch this type of racing.

The best part about gaming in motorsports is that it allows those with the hardware to play, dive straight in and participate in races online, or with friends. Those willing to put in the time and effort to become skilled within these games could even become invited to play. Gaming in motorsports is a perfect addition that allows any fan to get more during series downtimes, be sure to check out both iRacing and F1 2022 and live streams to get involved.

Apps

It is no secret that mobile devices have an app for everything and anything. A simple search for motorsports in the Appstore yields hundreds of results, all of which have the potential to satiate that craving for more, or even offer utilities such as planners for the current and incoming motorsports series.

Integrating motorsports apps allows fans to get the latest news, drama, schedules, live coverage, and more. Many betting apps integrate within motorsports to allow fans to bet on race outcomes and generate revenue via sportsbook bets.

Bottom Line

With millions of viewers annually, the number of boons fans can add to their motorsport experience is endless. Super fans of motorsport have shown investment into a hobby is nothing to be ashamed of, so the choice is up to you, the reader. Do your best research and take the time to integrate what will increase your overall experience with motorsports.