Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski’s 5th Place Finish Leads Ford at Homestead

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Dixie Vodka 400 Post Race | Sunday, October 23, 2022

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

5th – Brad Keselowski

8th – Kevin Harvick

13th – Chris Buescher

16th – Michael McDowell

17th – Ryan Blaney

18th – Joey Logano

19th – Austin Cindric

20th – Harrison Burton

21st – Aric Almirola

24th – Cole Custer

31st – Todd Gilliland

32nd – JJ Yeley

33rd – BJ McLeod

34th – Cody Ware

36th – Chase Briscoe

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang (FINISHED 5th)

“We were solid all day. Great stops and the car was really solid. We weren’t in a spot to dominate the race but we were in a spot to run up front all day and that is what we did. We are starting to gel and click as a team. It is exciting for RFK and I am really happy for Violet Defense and everybody on the team. We are pushing and getting better. It was a solid day all day. I am really looking forward to Martinsville. We had a great test there just like we did here at Homestead. I really want to get a win before this year is over. If we keep building momentum like this I think we can do that.”

DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU CAN FEEL IT COMING? YOU ARE GETTING BETTER EACH WEEK: “100 percent. It just can’t come fast enough. We want it bad.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN YOU SPUN COMING OFF PIT ROAD? “Downshifted like a dumb ass.”

BEFORE THAT, YOU WERE FAIRLY STRONG. WHAT WAS IT LIKE TRYING TO COME BACK AFTER THAT? “We were in a decent spot running third on the green flag stop and then I just made a mistake. That is two weeks in a row I made a mistake and it cost us a good run. I couldn’t get back up through the field after that. It was an unfortunate end of the day again, due to a driver mistake again.”

DO YOU FEEL GOOD ABOUT GOING TO MARTINSVILLE AND DOING WHAT YOU NEED TO DO TO ADVANCE? “I hope so. We will go try to have a good run. I thought we had a race-winning car there last time and I just hope we have that same speed and can put ourselves in a position to win. That is what we have to do.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

“We had a good car. It was a bit of a wasted car, unfortunately. We had a really fast Shell Pennzoil Mustang. Probably not good enough to beat the 5 but good enough for second or third. We just lost too much track position anytime the caution came out or we went to pit road. We just kept losing spot after spot after spot and couldn’t settle into the top five like we needed to. It was a fast car and that is important. We just need to get a little faster on pit road.”

LOOKING AT NEXT WEEK, DO YOU NEED MOMENTUM GOING TO PHOENIX? HOW IMPORTANT IS NEXT WEEK WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE CHAMPIONSHIP? “We have momentum. We had a really fast race car. We need a good day on pit road next week. That will be really important for us and hopefully, we can do that.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang

WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don’t have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”