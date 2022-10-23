Petty GMS Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 SunseekerResorts.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 30th

FINISH: 26th

POINTS: 28th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We didn’t really have the speed we needed all day with our Sunseeker Resorts Camaro. In the first 15 or 20 laps, we just got so far behind and wasn’t really able to recover. It was definitely a struggle all day, and we lost some positions with the spin on the last lap too. Hopefully we will get better for the last two races.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Morgan Law Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 22nd

FINISH: 30th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Today just wasn’t our day. I thought we found some things at the test that would help us, but we struggled all race with the handling. We’ve got some work to do for sure before we come back here next year. You’ll have weeks like this, especially as we continue to learn this car. Glad to have this one behind us and move on to next week at Martinsville with our Air Force Chevy.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, please visit www.pettygms.com.

