Brad Keselowski – Martinsville II Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 263 miles, 500 laps, Stages: 130-130-240

NASCAR Cup Race at Martinsville – Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville.

Keselowski at Martinsville

Keselowski, a two-time winner at Martinsville, is set for his 26th Cup start at the .526-mile track. It ranks as his third-best track statistically with an 11.1 average finish (behind only Loudon and Pocono). He finished 17th there this spring.

He has finished top-10 in 17 of his 25 starts at ‘The Paperclip,’ good enough for 68 percent of his outings. Of those 17 top-10s, 12 finishes have been inside the top five. Keselowski earned his first Martinsville win back in 2017 in the spring race, and won that same race again two years later.

Keselowski has finished fifth or better in 11 of his last 15 Martinsville races, and of those finished runner-up twice, as well as third three times.

His average starting position at Martinsville is 11.3 with one career pole, the fall race in 2020, with 14 starts inside the top-10 all time. He earned a P9 starting position there this spring.

Keselowski also made four Truck Series starts from 2004-07.

Matt McCall at Martinsville

McCall will call his 15th Cup race from Martinsville this weekend where he has seven top-10s and a 15.1 average finish.

After just three top-10s in his first nine races, McCall has since finished ninth or better in four of the last five races. He and Kurt Busch ran seventh together last fall, one of four top-10s the duo had together in the No. 1 car. His best finish overall is second (Jamie McMurray – 2015).

McCall’s average starting position stands as 14.7 with five starts inside the top-10.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Martinsville:

“I feel good about where we’re at headed into the weekend. We had a really great test here a few weeks back, and both our cars unloaded with speed in the spring in what felt like a long time ago compared to how far we’ve come in the summer months. Sunday is yet another great opportunity for our team and we’re excited to get it going in the Kohler Generators Mustang.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished top-10 in each of the stages Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway and finished fifth in the Violet Defense Ford, his first top five and best finish of the season.

On the Car

Kohler returns for its 13th primary race this season. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, and on Twitter at @KOHLERPower.