Moji Sushi Partners with Front Row Motorsports

New Partner for Todd Gilliland’s No. 38 Team in Martinsville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 25, 2022) – Moji Sushi, ready-to-eat sushi rolls made with Louis Kemp Surimi Seafood, will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Todd Gilliland for the first time this weekend at Martinsville (VA) Speedway.

“This car will really stand out on Sunday in Martinsville,” Gilliland said. “I am very thankful to Moji Sushi for coming on board this weekend. Hopefully, we can put this bright pink No. 38 up towards the front and deliver a sold run for them.”

Both Todd and Moji Sushi have speed in their DNA, making NASCAR the perfect platform to promote the convenience and quality of Moji Sushi rolls.

“I started Moji Sushi with the passion to help make school lunches healthier”, Moji Sushi owner and Founder, Philip Sinz, said. “I rolled sushi early each morning and delivered to as many schools as possible before the lunch bell rang, driving my car as fast as I could. I wish I partnered with Todd in the beginning, because I could have delivered a lot more sushi. I’m looking forward to seeing Todd take Moji Sushi to a whole new level!”

Gilliland returns to Martinsville, the site of the first top-10 qualifying run of his rookie campaign, with hopes of improving on his finish from the spring.

“I really like racing at Martinsville,” continued Gilliland. “We had a lot of speed the last time we ran here and were able to qualify well. We lost the handling of the car as the sun went down and just never seemed to get it back. I am looking forward to getting there this weekend and ready to get a better result.”

Gilliland and the Moji Sushi No. 38 Ford race at Martinsville on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

