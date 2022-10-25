Herta inks four-year contract extension with Andretti Autosport

Colton Herta has renewed his contract with Andretti Autosport to remain as a full-time NTT IndyCar Series competitor for the organization along with sponsor Gainbridge, a Group 1001 company, through the 2027 season.

The contract extension will keep the 22-year-old second-generation competitor from Valencia, Santa Clarita, California, as the driver of the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda sponsored by Gainbridge for a third full-time season and beyond, beginning in 2023. He is coming off his fourth full-time season in the IndyCar circuit, where he recorded his lone victory of the 2022 campaign in the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in May. Coupled with an additional podium at the Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada, in July along with a total of seven top-10 results throughout the 17-race schedule, Herta concluded the 2022 season in 10th place in the final driver’s standings.

“I’m super happy and grateful for everything the entire Andretti and Gainbridge teams have done for me,” Herta said. “This is a huge step for me professionally, and I’m so glad it can be with a top team like Andretti Autosport. We have big goals and a lot of work ahead of us, but I can’t be happier to do it with this team and represent Gainbridge.”

After making his inaugural presence in the IndyCar circuit at Sonoma Raceway with Harding Racing in September 2018, Herta embarked in his first full-time campaign in the series during the following season for Harding Steinbrenner Racing. He claimed his maiden IndyCar victory at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in March before proceeding to win the season-finale event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Herta then joined Andretti Autosport for the 2020 season, where he has since notched five victories, nine podiums, six poles and 620 laps led. His best points result to this date is third place, which occurred in 2020.

Through a total of 65 career starts in the IndyCar Series, Herta has achieved seven victories, 11 podiums, nine poles, 764 laps led and an average-finishing result of 11.0.

“We’re really pleased to confirm that Colton and Gainbridge will remain with Andretti Autosport for years to come,” Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport, said. “Colton is a true talent in a race car and has natural determination that makes him want to win. He’s a strong competitor and a good teammate. I’m looking forward to seeing what Colton and Andretti can continue to achieve together. We’ve been really proud to represent Gainbridge, and to have given them their first racing victory with Colton in 2020 — and four more since,” added Andretti. “On and off the track we share a commitment to compete at the top level and look forward to seeing Colton return to victory lane in the yellow and black Gainbridge colors.”

The 2023 season will also mark the fifth year of sponsorship for Gainbridge with Herta and the sixth overall for the Group 1001 company in IndyCar, which first joined forces with Andretti Autosport in 2018 with a mission to inspire STEM learning and career explorations through its presence in the IndyCar Series.

"Gainbridge is proud to continue its successful relationship with Andretti through this new contract extension with Colton," Dan Towriss, CEO and President of Group 1001, the parent company of Gainbridge, added. "We have high hopes for both Colton and Gainbridge and believe they're destined to become household names. With his natural talent and winning spirit, Colton won't stop until he changes the landscape of racing. He's the perfect representative for Gainbridge, who is changing the landscape of financial services."

For the 2023 season, Herta will be one of four full-time competitors representing Andretti Autosport in the IndyCar grid along with Romain Grosjean, Devlin DeFrancesco and newcomer Kyle Kirkwood. Marco Andretti is scheduled to pilot a fifth Andretti Autosport entry in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May.

With his plans for the future set, Herta’s 2023 IndyCar season is scheduled to commence at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 5. The event’s coverage will occur at noon ET on NBC.