Alfredo to make 100th NASCAR national touring series career start at Martinsville

While Anthony Alfredo is nearing the conclusion of his first full-time campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Our Motorsports, he is also within reach of achieving a milestone start. By taking the green flag in this weekend’s Xfinity Playoff event at Martinsville Speedway, Alfredo will achieve 100 career starts across NASCAR’s top three national touring series.

A native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, Alfredo, whose racing career started with go-karts before moving up to Legends cars, made his inaugural presence within NASCAR’s top three national touring series at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he drove for David Gilliland Racing on a part-time basis in the Camping World Truck Series. By then, Alfredo was coming off his first season in the ARCA Menards Series East, where he achieved his first career victory at South Boston Speedway before finishing in fifth place in the final standings. In his debut at Atlanta, Alfredo started 27th and finished 17th in his Truck debut. Throughout the 2019 season, Alfredo competed in 13 of 23-scheduled Truck events for David Gilliland Racing while swapping between the Nos. 15, 17 and 54 Toyota Tundras. He recorded a total of eight top-20 results, two of which were in the top 10, as his highest on-track result was an eighth-place run at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

In December 2019, Alfredo joined forces with Richard Childress Racing to pilot the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro on a part-time basis for the 2020 Xfinity Series season, which marked his first start in the series. Making his debut at Auto Club Speedway in February, Alfredo notched an impressive sixth-place result in his debut. He backed up his strong debut by notching five additional top-10 results during his next eight scheduled starts, which included his first top-five result after finishing fourth during a Homestead-Miami Speedway doubleheader feature in June. During his final 10 scheduled events, he recorded a total of three top-10 results and achieved a new career-best result of third place at Texas Motor Speedway in October. In total, Alfredo competed in 19 of 33-scheduled Xfinity events for RCR as he achieved two top-five results, nine top-10 results, 15 total laps led and an average-finishing result of 12.6. He also contributed to RCR’s No. 21 entry finishing in 11th place in the final Xfinity owners’ standings.

A month prior to the 2021 NASCAR season, Alfredo was named a full-time competitor of the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports for the upcoming Cup Series season, where he contended for the Rookie-of-the-Year title. His debut in NASCAR’s premier series, however, started off on a rough note after being involved in a multi-car wreck 13 laps into the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February. The Connecticut native proceeded to record a total of three top-20 results during the 26-race regular-season stretch, which were not enough for him to qualify for the 2021 Cup Series Playoffs. During the final 10 Playoff events on the schedule, Alfredo managed to record his first top-10 career result in the Cup circuit after finishing 10th at Talladega Superspeedway in October before settling in 30th place in the final standings and in the runner-up spot in the Rookie-of-the-Year battle against Chase Briscoe. His overall average-finishing result in his first Cup season was 27.5.

A month following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Alfredo was named a full-time Xfinity Series competitor of the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro for Our Motorsports. He commenced the season with a seventh-place result at Daytona followed by a fifth-place run at Auto Club Speedway in February. He went on to finish sixth at Talladega in April before achieving his first career pole for the inaugural Xfinity event at Portland International Raceway, but he did not accumulate enough points to qualify for the 2022 Xfinity Playoffs. Coming off five consecutive top-20 results throughout the Playoffs, he is currently ranked in 15th place in the drivers’ standings with two races remaining to this season.

Photo by Ted Seminara for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Through 99 previous starts across NASCAR’s top three national touring series, Alfredo has achieved one pole, three top-five results, 16 top-10 results and 38 laps led while competing for four different organizations.

Alfredo is scheduled to make his 100th NASCAR national touring series career start at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29, with the event’s coverage to occur at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.