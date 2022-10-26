Weekend schedule for Martinsville Playoff race

This week the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Martinsville Speedway. After the race, only four drivers from each series will move on to compete for the 2022 championship trophy at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.

The Camping World Truck Series championship contenders were set last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Drivers Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith made the final cut.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour takes center stage Thursday afternoon with practice (3 p.m.) and qualifying (6 p.m.) in preparation for Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at 8 p.m. on floracing.com and MRN.

All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Press Pass Live will be available for post-qualifying (Xfinity) and post-race (Xfinity and Cup).

Friday, Oct. 28

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (Group 1 & 2) USA

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound-Single Vehicle/2 Laps/All Entries) USA

Saturday, Oct. 29

12 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group – A & B) USA at 12:30 p.m.

12:45 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)-Group A & B/Single Vehicle/2 Laps/2 Rounds) USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3 p.m.: Xfinity Dead On Tools 250

Distance: 250 Laps = 131.5 Miles

Stage1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 120, Final Stage ends on Lap 250

NBC/Peacock/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,339,357

Sunday, Oct. 30

2 p.m.: Cup Series Xfinity 500

Distance: 500 Laps = 263 Miles

Stage 1 ends on Lap 130, Stage 2 ends on Lap 260, Final Stage ends on Lap 500

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $8,132,735