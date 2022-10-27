Everything You Need to Know About Personalised Number Plates in the UK

Do you want to make your car stand out from the rest on the road? If so, you may want to consider purchasing personalised number plates. These are plates that have been specifically chosen for your vehicle and can be customised to include any text or combination of letters and numbers that you desire. In this blog post, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about personalised number plates in the UK. We will discuss the different types of personalised reg plates available, as well as how to go about purchasing them. So, whether you are looking for a unique gift for a loved one or simply want to add some extra personality to your car, read on for all the details!

How can you personalise you number plate?

Firstly, it is important to note that there are laws and regulations in place for personalised number plates in the UK. Your chosen combination of letters and numbers must not be offensive or misconstrued as being affiliated with a government agency or local authority. Additionally, you cannot use Q, I or Z as single letters within your plate (unless they appear within a longer sequence).

When it comes to what you can have on your personalised reg plate, the sky is the limit! Whether it’s your initials, favourite sports team, or just a clever phrase – as long as it adheres to the aforementioned guidelines, you can get anything you want on your number plate.

How expensive are personalised number plates UK?

Some companies let you pay for your personalised number plate in instalments. This means that you do not need to save up all the money at once to make the purchase.

It is worth noting that personalised number plates can often come with a high price tag. This is because they are generally sold at auctions and the demand for certain combinations can drive up their value. However, they do last indefinitely as long as you transfer them onto any new vehicles that you may purchase in the future.

Can I buy a personalised number plate as a gift?

If you want to buy a personalised license plate as a gift, it is easy. You can put the name of the person you are giving it to on the form. Just fill in your information and then ownership will be transferred to the person you are giving it to.

How to transfer the personalised reg plate to your car?

Transferring a personalised number plate to your car is also quite straightforward. All you need to do is fill out a V317 form (available on the government website) and pay the £80 transfer fee.

It is important to note that you cannot put a private plate on a car that has just been purchased. This is because, in order for the transfer process to occur, the vehicle must have already been registered with its original number plate.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about personalised number plates in the UK! If you have any further questions, don’t hesitate to check out personalised number plates at National Numbers. They will be able to assist you with any questions.