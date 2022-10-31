NTE Sport Takes World Stage at Lamborghini Super Trofeo Grand Finals

PORTIMAO, Portugal, (October 31, 2022) – The Lamborghini Grand Finals commence November 1-6 at Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal, and NTE Sport will make its international debut at the season finale event. The IMSA team will take the world stage for four final races in the 2022 season after the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season has already completed 10 rounds across the United States. Tiger Tari (No. 118) and Fred Roberts (No. 189) will represent the team, competing in four final races to end the year.

“For such a young team, it’s an honor to be able to compete on an international level,” said Team Owner Paul Mata. “Both Tiger and Fred have grown so much this year as drivers, and I know they’ll make us proud as they face the new challenges this event brings.”

In the team’s first season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series, NTE Sport has run as many as four cars in each event, earning four podiums, one win, and 14 top-five finishes. Momentum is on the side of driver Tiger Tari, who last finished in third place at the previous round of VIRginia International Raceway. Fred Roberts also recently celebrated success at VIRginia International Raceway, earning the second podium finish of his four races in 2022.

The first three days of the event will consist of five test sessions, two practice sessions, and a pair of qualifying sessions, where Tari and Roberts will set their starting positions for races 11 and 12 for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship, the final two IMSA races of the season. Round 11 will take place on Friday, November 4 at 11:00 AM local time, 7:00 AM Eastern. Round 12 will follow that afternoon at 3:50 PM local, 11:50 AM ET.

Both Tari and Roberts will compete in the eight-car class of LB Cup, in the 27-car field that will compete in the two USA races. Following the conclusion of the pair of Lamborghini Squadra Corse North America races, the series will join their European and Asian-series counterparts for two global races, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Grand Finals. All competitors will face off in two final races, with points awarded in each event. The competitors with the most points at the end of the final race will become the 2022 world champions. Race one will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 2:45 PM local (10:45 PM ET), followed by the event-concluding race two on Sunday, November 6 at 12:00 PM ET (7:00 AM ET).

Also known as Portimão Circuit, Algarve International Circuit is in the Algarve region of Portugal. The 2.891-mile, 15-turn circuit will host the season finale event. All races will stream live on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube page.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Tuesday, November 1

8:15 AM – 9:45 AM (4:15 AM – 5:45 AM EDT) Track Walk

11:25 AM – 12:25 PM (7:25 AM – 8:25 AM EDT) Test Session 1

1:45 PM – 2:45 PM (9:45 AM – 10:45 AM EDT) Test Session 2

4:05 PM – 5:05 PM (12:05 PM – 1:05 PM EDT) Test Session 3

Wednesday, November 2

9:00 AM – 9:50 AM (5:00 AM – 5:50 AM EDT) Test Session 4

11:00 AM – 11:50 AM (11:00 AM – 11:50 AM EDT) Test Session 5

Thursday, November 3

9:10 AM – 10:10 AM (9:10 AM – 10:10 AM EDT) Free Practice 1

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM (7:30 AM – 8:30 AM EDT) Free Practice 2

3:40 PM – 4:00 PM (11:40 AM – 12:00 PM EDT) Qualifying 1

4:10 PM — 4:30 PM (12:10 PM — 12:30 PM EDT) Qualifying 2

Friday, November 4

11:00 AM – 11:50 AM (7:00 AM – 7:50 AM EDT) Race 1

3:50 PM – 4:40 PM (11:50 AM – 12:40 PM EDT) Race 2

Saturday, November 5

7:45 AM – 8:00 AM (3:45 AM – 4:00 AM EDT) Warm Up

10:15 AM – 10:35 PM (6:15 AM – 6:35 AM EDT) Qualifying 1

11:45 AM – 12:05 PM (7:45 AM – 8:05 AM EDT) Qualifying 2

2:45 PM – 3:35 PM (10:45 AM – 11:35 AM EDT) Grand Finals Race 1

Sunday, November 6

12:00 PM – 12:50 PM (7:00 AM – 7:50 AM EDT) Grand Finals Race 2

DRIVER QUOTES

Tiger Tari | No. 118 Lamborghini

The podium at VIRginia International Raceway certainly raised my bar. I’m looking forward to safety first than hope to podium! It will certainly be a great way to experience my first international competition! I’m looking forward to it!

Fred Roberts | No. 189 Lamborghini

I’m looking forward to making my international debut this week at the Lamborghini Grand Finals! It’s an important weekend for NTE Sport as well, and I hope to make the team proud. Not only will we be wrapping up the North American championship, but we have the pleasure of competing against the international Super Trofeo series as well. I look forward to the challenge and am excited to get on track at Algarve International Circuit.

About NTE Sport

NTE Sport is based in Dallas, Texas, and first raced in 2020. Owner Paul Mata has been in the industry for over 20 years before starting his own team and has always focused on bringing together a diverse group of individuals to provide new opportunities and bring new people into the sport. Past female drivers include Sheena Monk and Ashley Freiberg, and drivers from diverse racial backgrounds include Ryan Nash, Jaden Conwright, and Kerong Li. Dedicated to bringing highly skilled individuals from various backgrounds, NTE Sport aims to continue to make North American sports car racing a fun, welcoming, supportive environment while participating in the most competitive series in North America.

Lamborghini Dallas

Lamborghini Dallas has earned the Highest Rated Lamborghini Dealer in the United States award by DealerRater 10 years in a row. With a state-of-the-art showroom, factory-certified service facility, parts depot, and a team of master technicians, Lamborghini Dallas is dedicated to the legacy of the famed raging bull. As a member of Boardwalk Auto Group, we cultivate a focus on top-flight performance. It’s the driving force behind every nameplate we represent, every car we maintain, and every customer we have the privilege to serve. Performance. It’s what we do.

Group A Apparel

We are an action sports apparel brand for the adrenaline minded athlete. Focused on Functional Fitness, Motorsport, Surf, Snow, Skydiving, etc., we aim to support and grow the ever evolving ecosystem of global action/adventure sports.

Website: www.GroupAapparel.com

Instagram: @GroupAapparel