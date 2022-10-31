Ticket renewals begins tomorrow for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES events at Portland International Raceway

Public sales will start for Pacific Office Automation 147 and Grand Prix of Portland on Nov. 29

PORTLAND, Ore. (Oct. 31, 2022) – The exclusive ticket renewal period opens tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. PT for two 2023 events at Portland International Raceway (PIR). Race fans who purchased 2-Day Grandstand seats for this year’s Pacific Office Automation 147, featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series, or 3-Day Grandstand seats for the Grand Prix of Portland, headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, get first access to do so again.

Renewal customers will have until Monday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. PT to renew or upgrade their Portland International Raceway (PIR) seats for these race weekends. After a thrilling debut in 2022, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns for the second running of the Pacific Office Automation 147 on June 2-3, 2023, and the 2023 Grand Prix of Portland, the 29th professional open-wheel race at PIR, will take place over Labor Day weekend again on Sept. 1-3.

“We are thrilled to again host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with many exciting support series, at PIR in 2023. Even with the wet conditions, the inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 saw a terrific spectator turnout, and the Grand Prix of Portland continues to be a compelling late-season, September tradition,” said Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates both events at PIR. “We look forward to seeing our passionate Pacific Northwest race fans back at PIR next year for these two great weekends!”

Fans purchasing Gold Grandstand seats positioned in Grandstand K for the Pacific Office Automation 147 event will receive a complimentary Infield Parking Pass. Renewal customers buying Gold Grandstand seats for the Grand Prix of Portland will receive complimentary INDYCAR Paddock Passes. Grand Prix of Portland customers will also have the opportunity to purchase Champions Club memberships and Pit, Paddock and Parking Passes before general public sales begin on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT for both events.

For an additional $80, Grand Prix of Portland renewal purchasers can upgrade to a Champions Club membership offering extra benefits and exclusive access which includes an INDYCAR Paddock Pass the opportunity to participate in Sunday’s pre-race grid walk, a chance to win a two-seater INDYCAR ride on the track, and more. Renewal customers can upgrade further to a Champions Club+ membership which includes all Champions Club benefits plus pit access. Grand Prix of Portland Pit and Paddock Passes allow fans to get up close to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars and drivers during the September race weekend.

Renewals will be available online at NASCARPortland.com and portlandgp.com or by phone at 503-400-6070 with pricing starting at $70 for reserved 2-Day Grandstand seats for the Pacific Office Automation 147 and $85 for reserved 3-Day Grandstand seats for the Grand Prix of Portland. For all ticket pricing and 2023 event information and news, visit NASCARPortland.com or portlandgp.com.

About Pacific Office Automation 147

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the Pacific Office Automation 147. PIR is a 1.97-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under the Portland Parks and Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. The inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 in 2022 featured the NASCAR Xfinity Series and was won by A.J. Allmendinger. The race marked the first visit to the Pacific Northwest by a NASCAR national racing series since 2000. The Pacific Office Automation 147 is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which also promotes NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Grand Prix of Portland event at PIR (Sept. 1-3, 2023) and whose affiliate owns and operates NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (July 7-8, 2023).

For more information, visit NASCARPortland.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @PortlandGP or follow updates on Twitter @Portland_GP and Instagram at @Portland_GP using #NASCARPortland.

About Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the Grand Prix of Portland. PIR is a 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under the Portland Parks and Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. PIR has been the site of many memorable INDYCAR races. Al Unser Jr. won the inaugural one in 1984, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2018 after an 11-year absence with 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato taking the checkered flag. The Father’s Day race of 1986 featured Mario Andretti victorious over his son Michael on the last lap by less than a second. The closest three-way road racing finish in INDYCAR SERIES history took place at PIR in 1997 when the top three were covered by just 0.055 of a second. The Grand Prix of Portland is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which also promotes NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Pacific Office Automation 147 event at PIR (June 2-3, 2023) and whose affiliates own and operate three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (March 3-5, 2023), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (June 30-July 2, 2023) and Honda Indy Toronto (July 14-16, 2023).

For more information, visit portlandgp.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @PortlandGP or follow updates on Twitter @Portland_GP and Instagram at @Portland_GP using #PortlandGP.