Dean Thompson – Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Lucas Oil 150 | Phoenix Raceway (150 Laps / 150 Miles)

Friday, November 4 | Avondale, Ariz. | 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Thompson on Friday’s race at Phoenix: “I’m looking forward to getting back to Phoenix,” said Thompson. “I enjoy racing there and feel like as a team we’ve learned a lot this season that we can apply to this race. A huge thank you to Worldwide Express and Thompson Pipe Group for all of their support this season. We wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”

Thompson at Phoenix Raceway: Thompson will make his second start at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night. In Thompson’s lone start at the one-mile track last season, he finished 21st – his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start.

On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado at the one-mile Arizona track.

Last Time Out – Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Thanks to Worldwide Express and everyone at Niece Motorsports for all of their hard work today,” said Thompson. “It wasn’t the result we were looking for, but I’m proud of everyone’s effort. Homestead is a tough track, but I think we learned a lot today.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

