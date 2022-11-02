Lawless Alan – Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Phoenix Raceway (150 Laps / 150 Miles)

Friday, November 4 | Avondale, Ariz. | 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on Friday’s race at Phoenix: “I’m excited to get back to Phoenix,” said Alan. “We got some laps under our belt here last year and I have some ARCA experience here too, so hopefully we’ll be able to get up to speed quickly in our AUTOChargit Chevrolet. I’ve learned a lot in my rookie season and look forward to closing out the year on a high note.”

Alan at Phoenix Raceway: Alan will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Phoenix Raceway on Friday.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado on Friday at the one-mile Arizona track.

Last Time Out – Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I really felt like we had a solid truck and we were doing a good job of logging laps and learning the track,” said Alan. “Unfortunately, we got some damage on pit road that put a damper on our day.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

-AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

-AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

-For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

